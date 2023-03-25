There are no conspiracies, no obscure financial figures who plot in the shadows. But the stock market crash of Deutsche Bank, which it has dragged down the European indices, powered by a mixture of ingredients very recent and rooted over the years. And neither are the result of chance, but rather of a series of strangely forgotten lessons of the great crash of 2008. The end of Lehman, for example, did not teach that adding complexity to the markets, leaving them opaque, would create a mixture sometimes explosive. exactly what happened yesterday. The cancellation of Credit Suisse’s subordinated and convertible bonds last weekend increased the yields to be offered to investors in order to be able to issue new ones for all European banks.

Right away the market focused on who should make it short: Two fragile German local banks, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Aareal Bank, had their bonds maturing. Since the two would still have had to refinance themselves by issuing other securities of the same type (the so-called “coco”), some American hedge funds predicted that Pfandbriefbank and Aareal Bank would have taken another route: instead of repaying the holders, they would have turned the bonds into perpetual bonds (it was still legal, according to the contracts). And what the two did because the cost to them was still less than that of issuing new bonds. It wasn’t the first time those two very small banks had done this. But, with the Credit Suisse bond wound still open, some US hedge funds predicted that the move by the two institutes would scare the market. For this they have targeted Deutsche Bank, predicting that the tension would be unloaded on its stocks. Hedge funds built short positions on Germany’s leading bank on Thursday, to gain by selling its shares without owning them. See also Rumor: Firaxis is developing "Civilization VII"--Gamereactor

Also on Thursday evening, they began to buy “credit default swaps” (CDS) of Deutsche itself, the price of which soared (see yesterday’s “Corriere”). CDS are derivatives against default comparable to company life insurance policies, but with one difference: it is possible to buy those derivatives without owning company securities, a bit as if one could insure oneself on the life of another. When nervousness about German bank coco spread, the jackpot has arrived for hedge funds. They gained from the rise in the price of Deutsche’s default insurance derivatives (in part caused by them). Then they also gained from the collapse of the shares of the large German bank, when the market believed it understood from the rising quotation of the CDS that someone feared the bankruptcy of Deutsche itself. The forgotten lesson of the Lehman crashit concerns precisely those insurance derivatives on defaults.

Already in 2008 it was clear that letting those who do not own bonds or shares in a company hold them can facilitate dangerous downward speculation. It happened then, the regulators didn’t ban anything, it’s happening again now. Unless, of course, the European authorities understand the threat and introduce a ban in the coming days. But that’s not the only lesson removed from Lehman in the string of crashes over the past two weeks. The list of grotesque conflicts of interest, especially in the United States where the contagion started from Silicon Valley Bank (Svb) and Signature Bank. In Washington in 2018, for example, it was decided to effectively exempt banks with assets up to 250 billion euro from supervision. Then Barney Frank, who in the House of Representatives was co-author of the post-Lehman banking restrictions, became a lobbyist to exempt institutions such as Signature (on the board of which he sat, well paid) from those same restrictions. See also Ignazio Moser updates fans: "I neglected my mental health"

As for Larry Summersa former White House adviser in 2008, went further: called on the government to pay back all of Svb’s multi-million dollar deposits, without explaining that a consultant to a fund that has the money from its start-ups in that bank. Nor could the rating agencies and auditors be missing: Moody’s assigned a high rating to Svb, Kpmg ensured that the balance sheets were in order two weeks before the crash.

After all, the CEO of Svb, Greg Becker, he sat on the Federal Reserve Board of San Francisco that he was supposed to watch over his bank (like Dick Fuld of Lehman who sat on the board of the New York Fed). Becker then sold his shares in the bank two weeks before going bankrupt; raised manager fees while ramping up risk-taking; has tripled loans to top managers in the last three months, almost as if there was a rush to divide up the spoils. And on everything the vigilance was silent, although the Bank of England had written to the San Francisco Fed giving an alarm that fell on deaf ears. as if 2008 had really taught us nothing. But it wasn’t stupidity. Maybe just greed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

