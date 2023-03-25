There are no conspiracies, nor obscure financial figures plotting in the shadows. But the stock market crash of Deutsche Bank, which it dragged down the European indicesAnd powered by a mixture of ingredients very recent and rooted over the years. And neither are the result of chance, but rather of a series of strangely forgotten lessons of the great crash of 2008. The end of Lehman, for example, did not teach that adding complexity to the markets, leaving them opaque, would create a mixture sometimes explosive. That’s exactly what happened yesterday. The cancellation of Credit Suisse’s subordinated and convertible bonds last weekend increased the yields to be offered to investors in order to be able to issue new ones for all European banks.

Right away the market focused on who should make it short: Two fragile German local banks, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Aareal Bank, had their bonds maturing. Since the two would still have had to refinance themselves by issuing other securities of the same type (the so-called “coco”), some American hedge funds predicted that Pfandbriefbank and Aareal Bank would have taken another route: instead of repaying the holders, they would have turned the bonds into perpetual bonds (it was still legal, according to the contracts). And that’s what the two did because the cost to them was still less than issuing new bonds. It wasn’t the first time those two very small banks had done this. But, with the Credit Suisse bond wound still open, some US hedge funds predicted that the move by the two institutes would scare the market. For this they have targeted Deutsche Bank, predicting that the tension would be unloaded on its stocks. Hedge funds built short positions on Germany’s largest bank Thursday, to profit by selling its shares without owning them. See also Cavatigozzi roundabout, work started in front of the gym

Also on Thursday evening, they began to buy “credit default swaps” (CDS) of Deutsche itself, the price of which soared (see yesterday’s “Corriere”). CDS are derivatives against default comparable to company life insurance policies, but with one difference: it is possible to buy those derivatives without owning company securities, a bit as if one could insure oneself on the life of another. When the jitters about German bank coco spread, the jackpot has arrived for hedge funds. They gained from the rise in the price of Deutsche’s default insurance derivatives (in part caused by them). Then they also gained from the collapse of the shares of the large German bank, when the market believed it understood from the rising quotation of the CDS that someone feared the bankruptcy of Deutsche itself. The forgotten lesson of the Lehman crashit concerns precisely those insurance derivatives on defaults.

Already in 2008 it was clear that letting them be held by those who do not own bonds or shares in a company can facilitate dangerous downward speculation. It happened then, the regulators didn’t ban anything, it’s happening again now. Unless, of course, the European authorities understand the threat in the coming days and introduce a ban. But that’s not the only lesson removed from Lehman in the string of crashes over the past two weeks. The list of conflicts of interest is grotesque, especially in the United States where the contagion started from Silicon Valley Bank (Svb) and Signature Bank. In Washington in 2018, for example, it was decided to effectively exempt banks with assets up to 250 billion euro from supervision. Then Barney Frank, who in the House of Representatives was co-author of the post-Lehman banking restrictions, became a lobbyist to exempt institutions such as Signature (on the board of which he sat, well paid) from those same restrictions. See also 3 per day are enough to lower blood pressure and treat hypertension

As for Larry Summersa former White House adviser in 2008, went further: called on the government to pay back all of Svb’s multi-million dollar deposits, without explaining that he is a consultant for a fund that has the money from its start-ups in that bank. Nor could the rating agencies and auditors be missing: Moody’s assigned a high rating to Svb, Kpmg ensured that the balance sheets were in order two weeks before the crash.