DeutscheVET with a strong premiere in Dortmund

Top-class lecture program and innovative trade fair offer inspire veterinary specialist audience. DeutscheVET as a platform for successful exchange and presentation of innovations.

With a top-class lecture program for veterinarians and veterinary specialists as well as an innovative trade fair offer, the DeutscheVET was able to convince at its premiere in Dortmund. Over 2,000 participants from all over Germany brought themselves up to date in their discipline with the help of 70 specialist lectures. Prof. Dr. Holger Volk from the Tierhochschule Hannover (TiHo) foundation was satisfied with the response to the lecture program. “DeutscheVET offers a really great atmosphere in Dortmund. It was a pleasure to see so many familiar faces again. The professional exchange was fantastic. I am confident that the sequel will be even more successful in the future.”

The feedback from the speakers was also good. Jerzy Gawor, an expert in veterinary dentistry at Klinika Weterynaryja in Poland, was impressed by the concept at its premiere: “It was my first time at DeutscheVET and I’m sure it won’t be my last. I appreciate the high quality of the organisation thoroughly enjoyed and grateful to be a part of this event.”

The exhibiting companies from Germany and other European countries were particularly impressed by the number of visitors. The participants found their way to Dortmund from all federal states. The bookings for next year were already correspondingly high at the current trade fair.

Fabian Kröll, co-founder and managing director of Veterinarian Plus Partner summarizes his impressions: “The mood here at the fair was really good and our stand is very busy. There are many interesting discussions and overall this is a really great format.” For Steffen Schmidt from IDEXX, world market leader for innovations in the field of diagnostics and software, the course of the DeutscheVET was also successful: “The DeutscheVET offers us an excellent opportunity to present ourselves to the veterinarians and to understand and fulfill their wishes and concerns. Not only here at the booth, but of course also beyond.”

The organizing HINTE Expo & Conference also drew a positive conclusion. Christoph Hinte, Managing Director of the HINTE Group: “The first edition in Dortmund exceeded our expectations. The feedback from exhibitors and visitors was good across the board. Despite the date shortly before Pentecost and the state of emergency due to the championship final in Dortmund, veterinarians and TFAs between Bavaria and Schleswig Holstein at this year’s event. Guests also came from the Netherlands, France, Austria and Switzerland. This gives the event a strong boost for next year.”

DeutscheVET will take place next year on June 7th and 8th at the Dortmund Exhibition Centre.

The DeutscheVET is a veterinary congress with an accompanying exhibition and offers veterinarians and veterinary assistants an excellent opportunity to expand their knowledge and to keep up to date with the latest developments in veterinary medicine. In 2023, 90 companies at the Expo offered a practical insight into innovative products, services or solutions. Over 2,000 participants from all over Germany brought themselves up to date in their discipline with the help of 70 specialist lectures. Organization and implementation: HINTE Expo & Conference GmbH based in Karlsruhe.

