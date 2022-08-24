news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME – The pioneering science of organs created in 4D for the study of human pathologies applied to female infertility: in collaboration with the GeneraLife group, the Developmental Biology Laboratory of the University of Pavia, with Valeria Merico, Paola Rebuzzini, Giulia Fiorentino and Mario Zanoni, coordinated by Silvia Garagna and Maurizio Zuccotti, are developing a 4-dimensional reconstruction of the mouse ovary, to facilitate the deepening of the morphological and molecular problems that can cause infertility.

“The work underlying our collaboration with the University of Pavia – announces Danilo Cimadomo, Head of Science and Research at GeneraLife – just a few days ago came to the publication of a review on ‘Human Reproduction Update’, the journal with the greatest impact in the Reproductive Medicine sector. In the article, we show how it is possible, through the 4D reconstruction of the ovary, to describe morphological-functional alterations that cause infertility in women, from polycystic ovary syndrome, to endometriosis, to premature ovarian failure. “.

“The digitization of organs – says Giulia Fiorentino – is an important frontier of biomedical research. 4D digital organs, capable of describing changes in space and time, will allow us to deal with the complexity of the relationships existing between molecules and cells. and the tissues that make up the organ and the whole individual and regulate their functions in response to changes in the environment “. The visualization of the ovary with a four-dimensional approach means that the researcher has at his disposal a sort of functional ‘box’, in which it is possible to identify and study the molecules of the organ, how and where they act, with a resolution never seen before. “The goal of the work team – concludes Cimadomo – is to create a virtual atlas of the ovary, fundamental from the point of view of research applicable to a series of pathological situations linked to infertility, but not only. A virtuous example of how research, histology engineering, microscopy, artificial and clinical intelligence can collaborate in generating a study model “. (HANDLE).