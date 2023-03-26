More and more people, every year, contract the HIV virusclosely related to AIDS which is the most advanced stage of the infection. At a medical level, in the world, developments have been decidedly important and today contracting the virus is no longer a death sentence, as it was in the first years in which the disease was identified. Between vaginal rings, prophylaxis and condomsin fact, it is quite simple, with a little attention, to avoid contagion, or at least live with it.

HIV and AIDS: new drug developed / An injection would end the epidemic

Differently, however, in some parts of the world, especially the poorest ones, HIV and AIDS are still a worryingly widespread problem. Among these stands out in particular theAfrica, where about half of the world‘s cases of infection are recorded, while the population residing there is equal to a tenth of the total. We are talking about a real one Epidemic, fueled by a vicious circle of indifference and, in some ways, corruption. Young African women, especially the poorer ones, are used to having transactional sexual relationships (intercourse in exchange for material goods) with adult men infected with HIV or AIDS, then ending up unknowingly infecting other people.

A new drug against HIV and AIDS

We said, however, that contextually the medical research in the field of HIV and AIDS has made some real leaps and bounds. However, in contexts such as Africa, convincing men to use condoms (or women to use vaginal rings) is quite difficult, while oral pills for prophylaxis come with important social stigmas. A good solution, however, could be that of periodic injections.

Particularly efficient against HIV and AIDS is currently available cabotegravir, which is taken through intramuscular injections initially monthly and then bimonthly, which appears to be 90% more effective than pills oral. In this way, the stigma would also be eliminated, having to undergo injections in a protected and controlled environment (such as hospitals or birth clinics). Furthermore, there will soon be the lenocaprivir against HIV and AIDS, which can be taken via subcutaneous injections every six months, but it is still in the experimental stage, with no clinical data yet on its actual effectiveness.

