Developed a new test to detect cancer biomarkers. « Medicine in the Library

A team led by chemists from Florida State University has developed a new test to detect biological markers related to different types of cancer. Their research was published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Hedi Mattoussi, professor in FSU’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry explains: «Our goal in this research was to build a biosensor that lights up in the presence of cancer markers, offering another tool for the ongoing problem of detecting this disease.».

An illustration of how the biomarker testing process developed by Mattoussi’s research team works. Peptides are connected to a gold nanoparticle (AuNP) and to dye. Energy from the dye is transferred to the nanoparticle, which prevents it from glowing under ultraviolet light — a phenomenon known as energy quenching. When an enzyme is added to the testing set-up, it severs the bond between the peptide and the gold nanparticle, allowing it to glow under UV light. Scientists can measure the timing and amount of that glowing to understand if cancer is present in a sample and in what concentrations. (Courtesy of Hedi Mattoussi).

The sensing platform consists of a gold nanoparticle and molecules called peptides that are tagged with a dye. The components are connected by chemical bonds and the gold nanoparticle prevents the dye from glowing in the presence of UV light. When a patient sample containing the enzyme MMP-14, a biomarker for various types of cancer, but most commonly breast cancer, is added, it breaks the bonds in the peptides, separating a fragment with the dye from the gold. Without the gold to absorb the energy from the dye, the sample begins to glow.

A light emitted by the sample depends on the concentration of the enzyme and the interaction time. By measuring that light, researchers can generate data that informs them whether a cancer marker is present in a sample and at what levels.

Source: Florida State University