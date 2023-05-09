Developed DNA gene silencing enzyme that can act in a single molecule. « Medicine in the Library

The researchers of theUniversity of California, Irvine have developed a DNA enzyme – or DNAzyme – that can distinguish between two strands of RNA within a cell and cut the strand associated with the disease while leaving the healthy strand intact. This revolutionary technology of “gene silencingcould revolutionize the development of DNAzymes for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and neurological disorders.

DNAzymes are nucleic acid enzymes that cut other molecules. Through chemistry, the UCI team developed the Dz 46 enzyme, which specifically targets the mutation of allele-specific RNA in the KRAS gene, the master regulator of cell growth and division, present in 25% of all human cancers . A description of how the team achieved this enzyme evolution has been published in the online journal “Nature Communications“.

“The gene silencing Dz 46 enzyme we developed through chemical engineering has the ability to distinguish and cut a single point mutation in an RNA strand,” says John Chaput, UCI professor of pharmaceutical sciences and corresponding author. “When you are talking about precision medicine for patients, it doesn’t get more precise than that.” Steve Zylius / UCI

Gene silencing has been available for more than 20 years, and some FDA-approved drugs incorporate various versions of the technology, the advantage of the Dz 46 enzyme is that it can identify and cut a specific gene mutation, offering patients an innovative treatment and medicine of precision.

“We solved the problem by re-engineering DNAzyme using chemistry to reduce its reliance on magnesium and did so in a way that it could maintain high catalytic turnover activity“, said Prof. Chaput. “Ours is one of the very first, if not the first, example of achieving this goal. The next steps are to advance Dz 46 to a point where he is ready for preclinical studies“.

Read the full text of the article:

Chemical evolution of an autonomous DNAzyme with allele-specific gene silencing activity.

Nguyen, K., Malik, TN & Chaput, JC

Common Nat 14, 2413 (2023).

Source: University of California, Irvine