Developer Michael Steeber has provided users with a digital view of the four famous Apple Stores that Apple has opened at different times in the past through an app for Mac.

Through the app, users will be able to virtually tour the Apple Tysons Corner Center, the first store opened in Washington on May 19, 2001, and the Apple Stanford Shopping Center, opened in Palo Alto on October 16, 2004 , which also includes Apple Fifth Avenue, which opened in New York on May 19, 2006, and Apple Infinite Loop, which opened in Apple’s old California headquarters on September 19, 2015.

Before that, Michael Steeber also digitally reproduced Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza in The Bronx, New York, and presented it through the online platform Storeteller, where users only need to open the web link to navigate view.

This time, it is installed and used through a dmg file with a size of about 610MB, allowing users to view the interior of these four famous Apple Stores through Mac, and even see the main Apple products at that time, such as PowerBook with IBM PowerPC processor , or the iPod mini that later became popular, and architectural designs such as a glass staircase at the Fifth Avenue storefront, and special souvenir merchandise sold at the old headquarters.

Even when “moving” in the store, you can also see clips of conversations with former Apple CEO and founder Steve Jobs.