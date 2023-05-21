Development of new drugs for gastric cancer. « Medicine in the Library

Gastric cancer drug development has long been hampered by difficulties in identifying effective targets and developing drugs against the backdrop of cancer’s inherent tumor heterogeneity. 1 Recently, however, advances in our understanding of the molecular basis of gastric cancer and the discovery of usable biomarkers have led to substantial advances in drug development, leading to improved survival in gastric cancer.

The development of the drug HER2 paved the way for the development of drugs for gastric cancer through both its positive tests and the lessons learned from its negative studies.

Claudin 18.2 has emerged as a promising target and may be just the tip of the iceberg for biomarker-driven drug development in gastric cancer.

Considering enrollment in clinical trials and performing a comprehensive molecular profile will be critical to accelerating drug development in gastric cancer and improving clinical outcomes for people with advanced gastric cancer.

Biomarker-targeted therapies for advanced-stage gastric and gastro-oesophageal junction cancers: an emerging paradigm.

Source: ASCO Daily news