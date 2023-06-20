Deviated septum, what does it mean? All the hassles

Many people have completely deviated nasal septum, but what does this problem really entail? All risks.

The Nasal septal deviation is very annoying. In some people it is very noticeable, in others less so. In any case, it is a disturbance which, as such, causes you real damage.

This condition can be generated by a trauma but also derive from one situation congenital. Some people have some trouble breathing but don’t know they have a deviated nasal septum until they get examined.

This is why it is important, not only from an aesthetic point of view but also for problems related to breathing, to request a Medical consultation whether there are visible anomalies or not.

Nasal septum deviation: important ailments

The nasal septum is the central part of the nose that divides the two nasal passages, within which air circulates and is then routed to the lungs. Its deviation due to a trauma to the area can concern both the bone and be, therefore, be very noticeable or only the cartilage part.

The deviation of the nasal septum can be determined after a fall, a collusion or, in worse cases, following a traffic accident. In other cases, however, it is due to a congenital issue. In all situations, however, what it entails is one difficulty breathing. Air passes badly or is reduced, developing easily pharyngitis, colds and respiratory diseases. To make a correct diagnosis it is essential to go to the doctor and undergo a rhinoscopy or an analysis of the nasal anatomy. This isn’t annoying or painful and is done quickly.

If there is a deviation of the nasal septum, some chronic inflammations relating to the whole apparatus, even increasing the risk of plague. Furthermore, the breathing issue should not be underestimated. Many think breathing badly isn’t a problem, but it is. This affects the ability to sleep and progressively alters one’s breathing capacity. If the dynamics to introduce air is not the regular one, the body does a greater and abnormal effort which it shouldn’t do, this therefore translates into a general malfunction of all the systems that are related to breathing, both the lungs and the adjacent structures such as the ears.

Surgery can be performed to treat a deviated nasal septum settoplastica which lasts about half an hour and takes place with day hospital admission. You return to breathing normally and also put an end to the underlying chronic condition.

