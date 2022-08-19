Home Health Devil’s Bane: Soul Liberation comes to PS, Xbox, and PC on October 18
Devil’s Bane: Soul Liberation comes to PS, Xbox, and PC on October 18

Devil’s Bane: Soul Liberation comes to PS, Xbox, and PC on October 18

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

The new four-on-one asymmetric multiplayer game “Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed” (Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed) has finally confirmed the official release date. Fittingly in time for Halloween, the elusive game is coming to PlayStation 5/4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on October 18th. In this work, players can play a single ghost or one of the four demon nemesis. The former has skills such as teleportation and leaning over, while the latter can use various equipment. At launch, the game will support cross-platform play (with PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold, of course), and if you choose to play alone, AI bots will also fill the gap.

At present, “Devil’s Nemesis: Soul Liberation” is open for pre-sale, and pre-orderers will be able to receive special particle launchers, proton backpacks, slimes, etc. as rewards.

