Indie game publisher Devolver Digital, Terrible Toybox and Lucasfilm Games team lead the development and production of a series of works, “Return to Monkey Island” will be officially launched on September 19th. The epic adventure of protagonist Guybrush Threepwood about marine mysteries, romance and lactose intolerance(?) will bring the pirate flag back to players on PC and Nintendo Switch.

At the opening night performance of the Cologne Game Show in Germany early this morning, “Return to Monkey Island” released pre-order news for the first time. The game is currently available for pre-order on Steam and Nintendo e-Store. The price is NT$488. Get it first Members who become “quasi” pirates will find a limited (but purely spoofed) commemorative harness in the inventory, which has no practical use in the game and will never affect the game process of “Return to Monkey Island” , puzzles or stories help, however, it’s still very unique.

The protagonist Guybrush Threepwood, a slash hero, leather jacket salesman, and mighty pirate, is drawn to Monkey Island’s intricate history and best-known mysteries, and embarks on a journey across the Caribbean with the goal of uncovering the hidden depths. new adventure. All trips back to Mêlée Island (provisional translation: Chaos Island) will be complete with companions and friends, but Guybrush happens to meet his old enemy LeChuck again at sea, and it seems that a group of pirates are planning to come to spoil the party.

This work is still in the helm of series producers Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman, and invited visual designer Rex Crowle, who has experience in award-winning works such as “Knights and Bikes” and “Tearaway”, together with the original creative team. The dubbing insists on reproducing the original sound, turning the classics into a new flavor. “Return to Monkey Island” will bring players the most intuitive operation, evocative content, and even a signature joke!

Return to Monkey Island game page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2060130/

