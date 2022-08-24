Ahoy! Get ready, crew, for the series, “Return to Monkey Island”, developed and produced by the world -renowned independent game publisher Devolver Digital and the Terrible Toybox and Lucasfilm Games teams, will officially set sail on September 19th. The epic adventure of protagonist Guybrush Threepwood about ocean mysteries, romance and lactose intolerance(?) will bring the pirate flag back to players on PC and Nintendo Switch!

exist 24 DailyGamescom During the opening night performance, “Return to Monkey Island” released pre-order news for the first time!The game is currently available atSteam and Nintendo e-Store Medium pre-order, priced in NT$488 yuan, grabMembers who start to become “quasi” pirates will find limited (but purely spoofed) commemorative harnesses in the item library.

main character Guybrush Threepwood A slasher hero, leather jacket salesman, and mighty pirate, lured by Monkey Island’s intricate history and best-known secrets, he embarks on a new adventure across the Caribbean with the goal of uncovering deep-buried secrets. journey.all backMelee Island (Provisional translation: Chaos Island) The journey will be complete because of partners and friends,Guybrush But unfortunately, I met my old enemy at sea again LeChuckit looks like a bunch of pirates are coming to spoil the party.

Welcome to the grotesque mayhem that Guybrush has started for Return to Monkey Island. This work is still in the helm of series producers Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman, and invited visual designer Rex Crowle, who has experience in award-winning works such as “Knights and Bikes” and “Tearaway”, together with the original creative team. The dubbing insists on reproducing the original sound, turning the classics into a new flavor. “Return to Monkey Island” will bring players the most intuitive operation, evocative content, and even a signature joke!

Monkey Island is waiting for your visit, pirates, set sail! “Return to Monkey Island” will be officially launched on the PC and Nintendo Switch platforms on September 19, and is now open for pre-order, priced at NT$488. Interested players can go to the game’s official website to make a good start, or follow Devolver Digital ( @devolverdigital ) and development team Lucasfilm Games ( @jointheforce )、Terrible Toybox ( @thimbleweedpark ) twitter to get the latest and most instant game news