Dhanurasana with elastic band: how to do it and what are the benefits

Variant of Position yoga Dhanurasana, which means Arch, leads to the elongation of the body in the anterior fascia. “It is the purpose of full spine extensions to open up to full motion in breathing and to send energy into the front of the body at the level of the heart where the fourth chakra” explains Laura Puccinitrainer, certified yoga and pilates teacher.

Variante Dhanurasana: come si fa — To practice this position without risk, it is good to keep in mind some technical aspects: “Don’t contract never the buttocks, rotate the pelvis forward to stretch the lumbar spine and reduce pressure on the discs, stretch the column while breathing to allow for greater extension, concentrate extension a dorsal and not lumbar level“.

How to use an elastic band — Despite these precautions, the position of Dhanurasana turns out to be very demanding, therefore you can approach the final version with the help of an elastic band. "It is passed over the back of the foot to help flex the legs and push the heels upwards, seeking ainitial thoracic extension. In this way this asana is practicable by everyone. The feet push up and back, the neck is initially straight forward and in the final position it can extend back." Almost all hyperextension positions are useful for stretch the anterior abdominal fascia, mobilize the column, maintain the tone of the abdominal muscles and work on fourth chakra that of the heart. TO mental level it helps to recover from fatigue and is excellent in case of anxiety.