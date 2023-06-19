Di Liegro Foundation, over 500 people assisted every year

Over 500 people assisted every year, more than 300 requests for help managed and a support network also open to users’ families. These are the numbers that tell the story of the activity of the Don Luigi Di Liegro Foundation, which has been dealing with mental health since 2006 and helps to accompany people with mental illness towardser a path of active participation in society and in the world of work. “In Italy, psychiatric rehabilitation has been little considered and it is preferred to intervene with drugs,” explains José Mannu, psychiatrist and director of the Scientific Committee of the Di Liegro Foundation.

«After the decision to close the asylums, a phase began in the country in which it was necessary to develop the rehabilitation processes applied to psychiatry but there is still a lot of work to be done. An approach that allows greater importance to be given to rehabilitation and the process of social reintegration of people under treatment would be appropriate. In practical terms – continues Dr. Mannu – it means giving back a job and a home to these people and making them live among others. Human dignity and solidarity must always be at the centre”. According to the latest data collected by the Ministry of Health, psychiatric users assisted by specialist services during 2021 in Italy amounted to 778,737 units, excluding the Calabria Region for which data was not available. Users were female in 53.6% of cases. The Di Liegro Foundation was also involved in the training of over 1,600 volunteers dedicated to mental health care. «First of all it was Don Luigi di Liegro who understood how important it was to train the staff and raise awareness of this issue. To carry on his teachings, the Foundation has taken steps to develop various projects, such as art therapy workshops. In fact, rehabilitation for mental health is made up of different intervention modalities. Some have scientific value, while others, such as laboratories, although not currently supported by scientific publications, have socializing purposes and can contribute to obtaining good results» adds the psychiatrist.

The activities of the various workshops organized by the Di Liegro Foundation (theater, music, art) have involved more than 1,200 participants over the years.

The social reintegration of people with mental illness

The Italian Society of Psychosocial Rehabilitation (SIRP) also operates on the same ground, committed to outlining a common path of intervention for the social reintegration of people with mental illness. Yesterday, at the headquarters of the Don Luigi Di Liegro Foundation, the guidelines contained in the book “Recommendations of good practices for the psychosocial rehabilitation of adults”, elaborated by multidisciplinary working groups of the SIRP, were discussed and explored. The director of the Mental Health Department of the ASL Roma 2 Massimo Cozza, the councilor of the ANCI Lazio Lina Novelli, delegated to Social Policies and Welfare, and the president of the Municipality of Rome VIII Amedeo Ciaccheri were present. The publication – edited by Domenico Semisa, Antonello Bellomo, Pietro Nigro, Silvia Merlin, Armida Mucci – represents a valuable handbook for all operators of mental health services to hone skills on the best existing treatments for adult clients, identify care needs from the onset of the first episode and start integrated treatment as soon as possible. Dr. Mannu, who in the past held the position of national president of the SIRP, opened the study day with a speech aimed at photographing the psychosocial rehabilitation activity, reiterating the importance of placing it alongside pharmacological treatments in the treatment pathways. “It is only by following integrated rehabilitation processes – concludes the psychiatrist – that people with mental illness can acquire the necessary tools to lead their lives within the social and working context”.

Participants in the activities of the Di Liegro Foundation

