Di Maio sent by the EU to the Persian Gulf, the former minister “miraculously” from Brussels after the flop in the elections

A decision that had been in the air for months and which today has actually become a reality, despite the harsh criticism and the radical change of government in Rome which seem to have reduced the chances. Louis DiMaio was indicated by Joseph Borrellthe High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union, as “most suitable candidate” to the role of EU special envoy to the Persian Gulf.

The choice can be read in the letter that the European ‘foreign minister’ Borrell sent to the 27 member countries of the EU. The ratification of Di Maio’s appointment (which must be endorsed by all members), as ANSA learns from sources close to the dossier, is not expected tomorrow at the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg and, in any case, will not take place very short times. Borrell proposed to give him the task “for an initial period of 21 months, starting from 1 June 2023 until 28 February 2025“.

Di Maio had already been indicated as the “best candidate” last autumn, among the four curricula examined in Brussels by a panel of technicians, who had then recommended the appointment to Borrell. The other three candidates for the new role of EU special representative for the Gulf were the former Cypriot foreign minister Markos Kyprianouthe former UN envoy to Libya, Jan CabbageSlovakian, and former European Commissioner Dimitris AvramopoulosGreek, affected by the Qatargate case.

The assignment to Di Maio had been strongly sponsored by former Prime Minister Mario Draghibut with the radical change of government in Rome, the hypothesis of seeing ‘Giggino’ as special envoy in the Gulf seemed to have considerably reduced.

In fact, the choice to indicate Di Maio did not go down to the Lega, which of the majority is the second party for votes. Sources of the Carroccio underline in fact that “the Italians have chosen and continue to choose the centre-right, not the left or the grillini. Brussels is one shameful statementan insult to Italy and to thousands of clever diplomats”.

The reaction of his successor at the Farnesina, the current Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, was also icy Antonio Tajani. The exponent of Forza Italia during his speech on the transmission “Mezz’ora in più” by Lucia Annunziata underlined that “the one of Borrell is a legitimate choice, but his choice. Di Maio’s was not our candidacy“.

A ‘political miracle’ for the former head of the Farnesina, who he had come out politically shattered by the September 25 vote last year: his ‘Civic Commitment’ had obtained less than one percent by teaming up with the Democratic Party and Di Maio had not been elected to Parliament, defeated precisely in Naples in the single-member election by the candidate of the 5 Star Movement Sergio Costa, former minister of the An environment once close to Di Maio.