Di Maio sent EU for the Gulf. The League: “Shameful”

breaking latest news – The former foreign minister Louis DiMaio is “the best candidate” for the role of “European Union Special Representative for the Gulf”: word of Josep Borrell. In a letter sent in recent days to the 27 countries of the Union, the high representative for foreign policy recalled that he had proposed the establishment of such a role in the summer of last year, explaining that at the end of “an evaluation very careful” decided to indicate Di Maio who, “as a former foreign minister of Italy, has the political profile and the international level necessary for this role”.

According to Borrell, “his contacts with the Gulf countries will allow him to engage with relevant actors at the appropriate level”. The assignment, continues the letter, will have an “initial duration of 21 months, from June 2023 to February 2025”.

The proposal was leaked to the press on the eve of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, where, however, the issue should not be addressed. The representatives of the 27 countries in the Cops, the Political Security Committee, will take care of discussing it and giving their green light to the formal appointment, which in any case belongs to Borrell. However, the procedure may take some time.

The news sparked negative reactions from the League while Di Maio’s successor at the Farnesina, Antonio Tajanidistances himself: “He is not the candidate of the Italian government – he commented – I have always told Borrell that he is not”, even if, he admitted, it is a “legitimate choice” by the head of EU diplomacy: “he is in his faculties”.

League criticism

“Brussels is one shameful statementan insult to Italy and to thousands of clever diplomats,” sources from the League made it clear. “After all the damage done by Di Maio in relations with the Arab world, it is more than a mockery, it is an attack on government and a real insult to the Italians who had soundly rejected him in the elections”, added the MEP Northern League Alessandro Panza. “Despite the democratic choice of millions of Italians for a centre-right government, the bureaucrats persist in picking from the deck of grillini and Pd. It is simply shameful”, commented the deputy secretary of the League Andrea Crippa, a member of the Foreign Affairs commission of the Chamber.

A “good news” is, on the contrary, Di Maio’s candidacy for the former president of the Chamber Pier Ferdinando Casini: “If Europe chooses an Italian as its special envoy, it is undoubtedly good news for the country system”, he commented – Unless we want to once again export our petty quarrels at the Community level. Good job to our former foreign minister”.

Also another former Speaker of the House, Gianfranco Fini, commented positively on the news. “I am delighted. Di Maio was foreign minister “. As for Tajani’s reaction, Fini believes that his words were spoken” after hearing the Prime Minister “. In any case, you concluded, “I hope that Di Maio is up to an extremely difficult task, a mandate of no small importance”.

The vice president of the Senate is not of the same opinion, Maurice Gasparri of Forza Italia: “The hypothesis of Borrell, a senior EU exponent, who defines Di Maio as suitable to be the European representative in the Gulf is absurd and shameful. It disqualifies those who propose it and the European Union itself. Di Maio is completely inadequate. Who can ‘prevent this filthy “.

Criticisms and controversies against Borrell’s indication have dominated social networks, where Di Maio, as well as the community institutions, have always been very targeted

