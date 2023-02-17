The Argentine also spoke about the substitution against Nantes: “Today Allegri told me he wanted to avoid getting hurt, there’s the second leg which is important”
The Argentine Angel Di Maria spoke to ESPN Argentina: during the long interview there was a lot of talk about renewing with Juve. “Future in Europe? I have no preferences. I am happy here. The club has had several problems lately and there is not much talk about the renewal. I haven’t spoken to Juve or any other club. I try to think only about playing and demonstrating my value in every game, then we’ll see what happens.”
He was replaced against Nantes… “I had some cramps but then they went away, he asked me how I was and I told him to wait, but then he replaced me. Today I spoke to Allegri and he told me that he wanted to avoid hurting me, there is the second leg which is important. I can understand that.”
February 17, 2023 (change February 17, 2023 | 22:35)
