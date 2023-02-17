Home Health Di Maria: ‘Happy at Juve. Renewal? Now the club has problems, then we’ll see’
Health

Di Maria: ‘Happy at Juve. Renewal? Now the club has problems, then we’ll see’

by admin
Di Maria: ‘Happy at Juve. Renewal? Now the club has problems, then we’ll see’

The Argentine also spoke about the substitution against Nantes: “Today Allegri told me he wanted to avoid getting hurt, there’s the second leg which is important”

The Argentine Angel Di Maria spoke to ESPN Argentina: during the long interview there was a lot of talk about renewing with Juve. “Future in Europe? I have no preferences. I am happy here. The club has had several problems lately and there is not much talk about the renewal. I haven’t spoken to Juve or any other club. I try to think only about playing and demonstrating my value in every game, then we’ll see what happens.”

Return match

He was replaced against Nantes… “I had some cramps but then they went away, he asked me how I was and I told him to wait, but then he replaced me. Today I spoke to Allegri and he told me that he wanted to avoid hurting me, there is the second leg which is important. I can understand that.”

gas sport

February 17, 2023 (change February 17, 2023 | 22:35)

© breaking latest news

See also  Future family doctors are studying in the heart of Valcamonica

You may also like

Prostate cancer, the risk of progression and relapse...

“More screening to reduce gastrointestinal cancer incidence”

Egypt: ‘a necropolis discovered’, but it was false...

If you lead a too sedentary lifestyle and...

replacing red meat with mushrooms reduces the risk...

“Screening and prevention to reduce incidence”

at least six dead in Tate County-breaking latest...

Marburg virus: first outbreak in Equatorial Guinea confirmed

Colon cancer, found a strategy to make it...

Sinner in the semifinal at the ATP Rotterdam:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy