Health

by admin
The editorial staff Sunday 19 February 2023, 8.46pm

SPICE – A special evening, despite the result, for Fabrizio Lorieri on the Spezia bench. After the release of Gotti he is the technician, waiting to know the future, designated for the challenge with the Juventus finished 2-0 for the formation of Allegri. To the microphones of Dazn, the interim technician from La Spezia commented as follows, with a particular reference to Di Maria: “First of all, I think we played an excellent game from many points of view, pressing and being compact when we had to suffer. This is a point of strength and awareness at the moment. If we look at the numbers, saves by Very, I think the difference lies in the champion, but we too are really happy with the performance. Module change? Let’s say that in the preparation phase for the match there were some delicate moments due to what happened during the week. We had the feeling that the team needed to try a new tactical solution.”

Spezia, Lorieri: “At the disposal of the club”

Laurels he continued analyzing the match and then launched a message of serenity in view of the future: “On the 4-man defence, let’s also try to understand the feelings of the boys. Many had already implemented this solution and we felt like trying it again, having some good indications. Being on the front line? We made ourselves available to the club, a harmony of staff with comparisons and sharing. This leads us to think with a single purpose, which is the good of the team. We know we have a team with great moral and technical values ​​for our reality”.

