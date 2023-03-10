Home Health “Di Maria is a phenomenon, I have to score more”
"Di Maria is a phenomenon, I have to score more"

“Di Maria is a phenomenon, I have to score more”

Thursday 9 March 2023

TORINO – “Best game of the season? We are only 1-0, today was the first half. We’ll have to go up and play a great game, because a 1-0 may not be enough. We have to put this intensity into every game, we are on the right track“. At the end of Juventus-Fribourg, a match valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League and narrowly won by the bianconeri, Manuel Locatelli he spoke to the microphones of Dazn.

Locatelli on Di Maria and the few goals

Of Maria? A phenomenon, a champion, from another categorywe have to thank that he’s here, it’s an honor to play with him and see him train. Could I score more? I must, I cannot, be more dangerous in the goal areawe’re trying some moves to get there” concludes Locatelli.

