“An applause and thanks to the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci for having accepted our requests and having worked to remedy an error inserted in the text of the milleproroghe decree approved last December in the Council of Ministers, requesting today the extension to the whole 2023 of the extension of contracts no longer only for recent medical graduates, but also in favor of those residents and fixed-term employees recruited to deal with the Covid emergency. This is the way we like to work, with sharing ” .

Thus the national secretary of Anaao Assomed, Pierino Di Silveriocommented a Health newspaper the presentation of a majority amendment to the milleproroghe decree which incorporates a request for extension of the stabilization measures proposed by the union itself.

“Now we expect to continue on this path, starting to think about the reacquisition of the professional dignity of the doctor and the health and veterinary manager, and to build together a health system that is worthy of our country”, concludes Di Silverio.

January 20, 2023

