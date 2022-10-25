The National Secretary Anaao Assomed speaking on Radio 24 this morning reiterated the 3 actions from which we must necessarily start to solve the problems related to the reduction of waiting lists, the lack of staff, the crisis in the emergency room.

24 OTT –

“Public health problems can be solved if we invest in professionals within the health system”.

National Secretary Anaao Assomed, Pierino Di Silverio speaking a Day Effect the program of Radio 24 Il Sole 24 Ore reiterated the 3 actions from which it is necessary to start to solve the problems related to the killing of waiting lists, the lack of staff, the crisis in the Emergency Department:

– Create a new model of integrated care management between Professionals, Primary Care and hospital care. Therefore centered on the professional and not on the economy. In this regard, it is necessary to overcome the dictates of law no. 502 realizing that there is no time and cost to care.

– Promote the career of the medical and health professional.– Decriminalize the medical act. In this moment, in fact, the professional is subjected to three different courts and this is configured as a sword of Damocles that inevitably affects the doctor-patient relationship.

“If the policy commits itself starting from the programming – he specified -, from the hypotheses of the NHS personnel needs, then it allocates the doctors they serve to each service, putting them in a position to treat patients by recognizing a salary measured by the commitment required , not only will the problem related to the reduction of waiting lists be eliminated, but at the same time the bleeding of professionals who flee from hospitals to situations in which working conditions are less stressful and in which they can gain quality of life will also be stopped best “.

October 24, 2022

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Jobs and Professions

