A dedicated clinical study program will evaluate the effectiveness of the combined technologies

SFD 2023 – Diabeloop, a pioneer in automated insulin delivery, will partner with world-leading healthcare company Novo Nordisk. The agreement includes the integration of DBL-4pen™, Diabeloop’s self-learning algorithm for MDI therapy, with Novo Nordisk’s connected and reusable insulin pens, NovoPen® 6 and NovoPen Echo® Plus.

Diabeloop is planning a dedicated study for people with type 2 diabetes to evaluate the efficacy and clinical utility of the combined technologies.

Diabeloop is driving its interoperability strategy with connected pens

On the occasion of the annual congress of the Societe francophone du diabete (SFD), taking place in Montpellier from March 21st to 24th, Diabeloop announces a collaboration with Novo Nordisk, a major global healthcare company.

The first milestone of the collaboration will focus on the integration of Novo Nordisk’s new generation of connected insulin pens, NovoPen® 6 and NovoPen Echo® Plus, with DBL-4pen™.

DBL-4pen™ is a self-learning basal and bolus recommendation app for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes who require multiple daily insulin injections (MDI). NovoPen® 6 and NovoPen Echo® Plus are connected pens with a dose memory function that saves the history of the last 800 insulin injections and shows the number of units delivered in the last injection and the time since that injection on an integrated digital display. Data transmission from the networked pen to an external device is based on Near Field Communication (NFC). These connected pens are the only ones reimbursed by the statutory health insurance funds in France.

The two companies’ shared commitment to bringing innovative diabetes management solutions to patients has led to the completion of this agreement.

“We are proud to further extend our DBL-4pen™ interoperability strategy with this collaboration with Novo Nordisk. Our collaboration aims to provide people with diabetes with more automated solutions to optimize their therapy outcomes and improve their quality of life. With DBL-4pen™ we have developed an efficient self-learning algorithm for insulin dose recommendation, a significant advance for MDI therapy, and we look forward to bringing this to the innovative generation of connected NovoPen® 6 and NovoPen Echo® Plus insulin pens,” explains Cecile Ferracci, CCO of Diabeloop.

Pending start of a clinical trial program in patients with type 2 diabetes

The clinical trial program will begin with an initial multi-center 14-week pre-post study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the DBL-4pen™ mobile application for glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D). It will involve forty (40) patients with T2D in four (4) hospitals in France.

Prof. Pierre-Yves Benhamou, Diabeloop’s Chief Medical Officer, comments: “With this interventional, open-label, single-arm clinical study in adults with type 2 diabetes, we aim to evaluate efficacy, safety and also treatment adherence. In addition, we will measure the improvement in quality of life and satisfaction of the participating patients, and we will also assess the effect of DBL-4pen™ on the development of HbA1c in the extension phase.”

Diabeloop will then initiate a dedicated clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and clinical utility of the combined solution combining DBL-4pen™ with NovoPen® 6 and NovoPen Echo® Plus. The data from the NovoPen® 6 and the NovoPen Echo® Plus is transmitted to the self-learning algorithm DBL-4pen™, which uses input data such as meals and exercise to recommend the insulin dose to be injected in real time.

This study program will shape Diabeloop’s future projects for MDI therapy. Diabeloop plans to initially target people with type 2 diabetes who require intensive insulin treatment, and thereafter expand to people with type 1 diabetes who do not have access to or do not want to wear an insulin pump in the near future.

“We are very excited to be working with Diabeloop – a company with the same goal of providing innovative digital health solutions to help people manage their diabetes,” said Thomas Thestrup-Terp, Corporate Vice President, Digital Strategy and Solutions, Novo Nordisk . “Smart insulin pens offer people with diabetes digital connectivity and can automatically recommend the ideal insulin dose in real time. This could greatly improve the way diabetes medicines are used. We look forward to data from the upcoming clinical study evaluating the potential benefits of NovoPen® 6 and NovoPen Echo® Plus together with DBL-4pen™.”

“Novo Nordisk France is pleased to support Diabeloop, a French company that developed the first ‘closed-loop’ solution for patients treated with MDI. Novo Nordisk is supporting a pioneering company to accelerate the CE marking of its new solution. We look forward to offering patients a reliable solution that will transform the NovoPen® 6 and NovoPen Echo® Plus from connected to smart reusable insulin pens,” adds Christine Massien, Diabetes Medical Director at Novo Nordisk France.

DBL-4pen™, self-learning app for basal and bolus recommendations for pen users

Diabeloop has developed a unique smartphone app containing their self-learning algorithm for dynamic titration of basal and bolus insulin doses. The app is connected to a connected insulin pen and a continuous glucose meter (CGM).

This solution achieves a high level of personalization by taking into account mealtimes and physical activity, as well as glucose trends and using entire patient history to fine-tune bolus amounts based on the patient’s response to previous boluses. DBL-4pen™ requires minimal user input and automatically recommends the ideal real-time insulin dose to deliver through the pen, with no further calculations required.

“DBL-4pen™ can make a significant contribution to improving clinical outcomes and reducing the tremendous psychological burden for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Diabeloop’s mission and goal has always been to provide more solutions for people living with diabetes. Combining connected pens with Diabeloop’s self-learning algorithm gives us the opportunity to offer patients more choice and to bring the power of self-learning algorithms into more affordable and accessible pen solutions,” summarizes Erik Huneker, CEO of Diabeloop.

Diabeloop’s Mission: To make innovation accessible to people living with diabetes, improving clinical outcomes while reducing their ongoing psychological burden.

Founded in 2015, Diabeloop provides AI-based, personalized solutions to improve clinical outcomes for people with diabetes while relieving them of their constant psychological burden. The DBLG1 System, Diabeloop’s first automated insulin delivery (AID) medical device, and DBL-hu, its solution for the management of highly unstable type 1 diabetes, are both CE marked and used in Europe.

Diabeloop closed its Series C funding round in June 2022, raising EUR 70 million to accelerate its commercial rollout and support its sustainable growth strategy and high-impact projects.

Today, Diabeloop brings together the personality, passion and skills of talented people working hard to improve the quality of life for everyone with diabetes.

