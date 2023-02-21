There are about 2,000 children under 6 in Italy with type 1 diabetes, 400 new diagnoses every year. For them there is only an automated insulin administration system (Automated Insulin Devices, Aid), which has just been approved by the regulatory bodies in our country and in Europe. But for some years, dozens of people, then hundreds and now thousands, have also been experimenting with “DIY artificial pancreases” in children, the so-called Do-It-Yourself Artificial Pancreas System (Diyaps), based on personalized and ‘homemade’ algorithms ‘ by the community of patients or by the parents themselves, also sometimes exploiting old out-of-market models of other components (pump and sensor). In this way, instead of managing blood sugar manually, parents can delegate this task to an algorithm, reducing the stress and inconvenience of children and families. According to one estimate, contained in a study published in 2021 on The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, there would be at least 10,000 people who rely on ‘do it yourself’, of which 20% are under 18. Even in Italy, based on these estimates, there are dozens of cases of recourse to do-it-yourself.

The alarm in Berlin

The experts have decided to address the issue during a scientific meeting, the Congress ‘Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes’ (ATTD), underway in Berlin until February 25, dedicated to technological innovations for the management of diabetes. In this context, the specialists of the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology (Siedp) warn against the risks of using a do-it-yourself artificial pancreas in children under the age of 6 with type 1 diabetes. This device approach made at home is not shared by a large part of the international scientific community which however, on the other hand, indicates the urgency of promoting research and clinical trials of more automatic systems for children under 6 years of age, so that in the near future all young patients with type 1 diabetes can access these innovative devices in safety.

Regenerative medicine and type 1 diabetes: the stem cell revolution by Lorenzo Piedmont

November 13, 2022



The need to speed up studies

At the ATDT meeting, a consensus document was discussed today for the first time by experts and international patient associations, to bring to the attention of companies and research institutions the need to accelerate the studies of these new systems which have already demonstrated optimal levels of efficacy and safety in the management and control of the disease even of the youngest.

Why did some parents take the DIY route? In Italy and Europe at the moment there is only one prototype of an automatic device authorized for the little ones, which is insufficient – explains a note – to meet the needs of patients with type 1 diabetes in the 0-6 age group. Smaller models are needed, without an external catheter and easier to use. The Italian experts of the Siedp are among the promoters of the consensus document initiative to promote the experimentation of more automatic insulin administration systems, bringing those developed by the parents and patients themselves out of the shadows.

Lack of devices for children under 6 years

In detail, the invitation to companies and research institutions is to increase the official studies on the artificial pancreas in the pediatric population up to 6 years of age, all without abandoning the dozens of Italian families who have adopted do-it-yourself systems while awaiting the development of research and regulatory authorizations, the experts point out. “The artificial pancreas represents the most advanced scientific innovation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes which, despite being the least widespread form, affects 20 million people worldwide and 300 thousand in Italy, of which about 2 thousand children under the age of 6 years”, he recalls on behalf of the pediatric diabetes community Valentine Cherubinipresident-elect of Siedp, director of the Pediatric Diabetology Unit of the Marche University Hospital of Ancona.

Approved the first drug that blocks diabetes 1 by Federico Mereta

22 November 2022



What is type 1 diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system knocks out the insulin-producing beta cells. With no more ability to produce the hormone that regulates blood sugar, patients must continually monitor their blood sugar manually and manually self-inject insulin whenever their blood sugar jumps up or down. which are bad in the long run. “The youngest children are especially at risk – underlines Cherubini – for whom it is difficult to manage the disease because parents have to deal with the vivacity of the children, their activities and the ever-changing meals that cause continuous glycemic variations. The artificial pancreas above all represents a potential solution for them”, being “equipped with sensors that monitor blood sugar automatically and very frequently, and with a pump that injects insulin according to need, connected in recent years to software that ‘rethinks’ the levels of insulin automatically, considering not only the blood sugar but also the activity that the little patient is carrying out”.