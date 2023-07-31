Diabetes, 10 tips to keep your blood sugar under control on vacation

“In summer, the heat can be a challenge for people with diabetes, just think of the only influence that high temperatures have on blood sugar values. It is important to pay attention and take adequate measures to keep blood sugar under control during this season. Many are the reasons, some of which, if combined, such as heat, stress, changes in eating habits, timetables or sports activities, can also affect the management and progress of the disease on a daily basis – explains Barbara Predieri, associate professor of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, complex pediatric operating unit of the Modena Polyclinic – It is important to have knowledge and awareness of it in order to be able to intervene in advance, especially during the summer break. Today, the use of technology makes it possible to obtain better glycemic control and awareness enabling you to make more informed decisions about diabetes management and enjoy the summer safely and almost worry-free”.

Diabetes, more and more cases in Italy: and it’s even worse in the South 11 July 2023

“High temperatures can affect insulin metabolism and absorption: excessive heat can cause increased sweating and increased dehydration which can lead to reduced insulin effectiveness, therefore increasing blood sugar. But it doesn’t stop there, because there are other elements that must be considered, pieces of a large puzzle that fit together differently and that must be discussed with the reference diabetologist” Predieri points out again.

The 10 things not to be underestimated in the summer for those with diabetes, especially type 1.

Change of routine: Vacations, travel, or outdoor activities can lead to irregular meals, different sleep schedules, and changes in exercise habits. These changes can affect blood sugar levels and make it more difficult to control blood sugar. We often find ourselves doing frenetic activities, but we must remember the importance of respecting the waiting time between the administration of insulin and the start of the meal, even in summer, to avoid a subsequent rise in blood sugar. The second point is theincreased physical activity: Exercise can lower blood sugar levels, so it’s important to adjust your treatment plan to prevent hypoglycemia. It is advisable to avoid practicing sports during the hottest hours of the day and always maintain a good state of hydration.

Consumption of sugary foods or alcoholic beverages: we are all more tempted to consume more sugary foods and drinks, such as ice cream, sodas or alcoholic cocktails. These foods and drinks can cause blood sugar variability and make it more difficult to control your diabetes. Sometimes it is difficult to resist these temptations and, if you decide to take them, you need to consider the double effect (hypo- and hyperglycaemic) they can have. The advice is to talk about it first with your diabetes team, remembering however that these ‘summer blunders must not become habitual.

Increase in carbohydrates: the opportunities to go out and eat out, even more than usual, increase in the summer. It is preferable to consume light foods, without forgetting carbohydrate-based dishes in meals (pasta and/or rice salads and/or bruschetta and/or focaccia-bread are excellent), vegetables and fruit (rich in water, vitamins and mineral salts) which, by promoting a slower absorption of carbohydrates, help to keep glycemic levels stable. Also in summer we discover the blood sugar-friendly rice by Mara Magistroni 15 July 2023

Hydration levels: in the heat we tend to drink when we are thirsty, but it is essential to avoid dehydration. Not everyone knows that water consumption helps keep insulin action effective, allowing more stable blood sugar levels, avoiding hyperglycemia which in turn increases dehydration due to the loss of fluids through the urine. This explains how essential it is to drink abundantly in the summer without waiting for the ‘stimulus of thirst, especially for those with diabetes. You should prefer water or tea/homemade herbal teas without sugar, avoiding juices, energy drinks and sports supplements, unless specifically indicated by your doctor. It should also be remembered that glucose sensors work best when the person is well hydrated. In sixth place there are temperature changes and stress: going in and out of the sea or swimming pool or going from a very cold environment due to the air conditioner to the outside can cause a drop in blood sugar because the heat causes blood vessels to dilate, sometimes causing faster insulin absorption and resulting in faster glucose consumption. Even situations of stress or discomfort during a holiday or even during the journey to get there can influence the variability of blood sugar, which often increases.

Time zone change: moving to and staying in foreign places can also mean changing the times of meals, blood sugar measurements and therapies. If the change is only a few hours, meal times and insulin or drug doses can be slowly adjusted. If the change is more significant, you may need to consult with your referring physician to plan adjustments appropriately. Once you have reached your destination or during a long journey, you must remember to change the time in the insulin pumps and sensor receivers as the update does not take place automatically. Before leaving, get enough stocks of medicines and technological aids for the entire holiday period to deal with any eventuality. In the event of control procedures (e.g. at the airport), it is necessary to have a diabetologist’s certificate to carry medicines and aids in hand luggage and because it is advisable to avoid entering the scanners for sensors and insulin pumps.

Changes in therapy: with high temperatures, changes in routine and eating habits, insulin dosage must be carefully modified to properly manage blood sugar during the summer. Thanks to the use of sensors, it is now possible to monitor blood sugar more regularly, intervening promptly in both high and low blood sugar. It is therefore necessary to always have insulin and rapidly absorbed carbohydrates at hand. Insulin in use should be kept at room temperature, but don’t forget that it can be less stable at high temperatures, and therefore must be stored well so as not to affect its effectiveness. It can be helpful to always have a refrigerated container with you in which it is also advisable to keep the injectable glucagon, while the one in the nasal spray formulation can remain at room temperature

Unplanned fun: on holiday it is common to decide to try some particular attraction without necessarily being sportsmen (e.g. Luna parks, water parks, interactive museums, etc). The unpredictability of movement and fun is typical of subjects in the developmental age and it is advisable, to avoid sudden changes in blood sugar levels, to always check the levels in advance. Therapy with technological systems certainly allows greater flexibility than injection therapy.

Using technology: a valid support for the management of type 1 diabetes is confirmed. The use of small adhesive and waterproof devices that allow the continuous measurement of glucose levels, some of which even warn in advance of any drops in sugar, and the Insulin infusion through insulin pumps allows greater flexibility in therapy management. A conscious approach and the use of appropriate devices can ensure better management of diabetes even during the heat of summer. The effect of temperatures also affects insulin pumps and sensors. Increased sweating and being in water for a long time can favor the early detachment of the devices in use. It is advisable to use accessories to promote greater anchoring (e.g. plasters, bands), but it is important to remember to always carry a spare insulin pump set and sensor with you. For aquatic activities, in the case of pump with tubes, it is advisable to remove it and place it in the shade, while the patch pump models and the sensors are waterproof and do not require this precaution. Subjects