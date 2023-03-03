news-txt”>

“For six months my life and that of my family have been turned upside down by the illness of our youngest son. Alessandro was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, which is an autoimmune, chronic and degenerative disease. A disease that cannot be seen but it can have very serious consequences”. These are the words of Massimo Ambrosini, former footballer, sports manager and television commentator in a video posted on Instagram for the Italy Diabetes Foundation, in which he takes the field in support of research on this disease.

Born in Pesaro, Ambrosini is married to Paola Angelini with whom he had 3 children, including Alessandro, a 3-year-old with type 1 diabetes, the autoimmune form that affects children.

“We are constantly forced – explains Ambrosini – to monitor his blood sugar and give insulin injections several times a day, every day”. At the moment, he adds, “type 1 diabetes is an incurable disease, but there is hope that comes exclusively from scientific research. Me, my wife and all the relatives of the 200,000 people, adults and children, who have this disease , we want to arrive at a definitive cure”. For this reason, he says again in the video, “I decided to run at the Milan Marathon, together with some of my former teammates, to support the Italian Diabetes Foundation” and help “research to run faster”.