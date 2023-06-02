Diabetes and holidays: you have to pay attention to this

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

It should be the best time of the year – even with diabetes. The Pharmacy magazine “Diabetes Counselor” hat 13 tips put together so that you can start your holiday with a safe feeling.

For example: Pack enough diabetes supplies. When on vacation, it is advisable to take twice as much medication, insulin and test strips as you need for the vacation period. Possibly replacement measuring device, pen and disposable syringes. Everything belongs on the plane carry-on baggage!

Attention also with time shift: Before you travel, discuss with your doctor whether and how you should adjust your tablet or insulin dose.

Use your vacation to do whatever you feel like doing. And free yourself from the thought compulsory programs to have to process. Vacation is the time for your needs. And after the holidays: Preserve the holiday feeling! Make notes about what you like while you’re on the go, or document it in photos – and come back to it at home.

The basic rule is: Even with diabetes, you can have a relaxing holiday. It is important to look like that to preparethat you start with a secure feeling. From a psychological point of view, for example, a break is made perfect by being open to surprises. And one like that antithesis to everyday life creates.

