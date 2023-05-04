Diabetes and sport, a multi-regional project to improve health thanks to fitwalking

Diabetes and sport: that physical activity is an effective tool for the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes has been known for over twenty years. The benefits of aerobic activity concern all aspects of the metabolic syndrome and are clearly documented: the reduction of fat mass, especially visceral, the increase in insulin sensitivity, the reduction of blood pressure, glycated hemoglobin, LDL cholesterol of triglycerides. The overall results of these effects are the reduction of mortality from cardiovascular causes between 30 and 60% in the various epidemiological studies and the reduction of mortality from all causes.

Fitwalking is not a simple walk, but a motor-sport activity for fitness, health and well-being to be practiced in relaxation, having fun. Combined with standard medical therapies, it adds the benefits of physical activity to the management of the disease in people with diabetes. The multiple champions and brothers Maurizio and Giorgio Damilano, with the contribution of Novo Nordisk as part of the Cities Changing Diabetes project, make their sporting knowledge and methodologies available to train, together with the associations of people with diabetes and their regional coordinations, figures capable of transmitting a philosophy and teaching a discipline that goes beyond a simple healthy lifestyle.

Starting from these medical-scientific assumptions, Maurizio Damilano, the multiple Olympic and world walking champion who, together with his brother Giorgio, also a high-level walker, gave life to the discipline of fitwalking in Italy in 2008. In recent years he has become very close to the world of diabetes, making his skills and sporting methodologies available to the medical community and patients. Patients capable of teaching people with diabetes like them to make the most of the benefits of this physical activity to improve control of their disease.

In fact, fitwalking is a sporty way of walking. As Maurizio Damilano points out: «Walking is not enough to make the most of the walk, trekking, sport, cultural and tourist tour or health activity, but it is necessary to walk well, that is to say walk observing correct movement mechanics, acquired knowing and practicing the fitwalking technique. A simple but indispensable technique to transform normal walking into a sporty form and suitable for everyone».

The idea was taken up by Cities Changing Diabetes, a project created with the contribution of Novo Nordisk and for which Damilano and his team have already developed specific walking paths dedicated to people with diabetes. The Cities Changing Diabetes programme, launched in 2014 by the University College of London, Steno Diabetes Center of Copenhagen with the support of the Danish company Novo Nordisk was created to address the social and cultural determinants that can increase chronic disease in urban settings, through the analysis and study of the vulnerabilities of people and communities living in different urban contexts to seek concrete actions that can stimulate healthy lifestyles.

The possibility of taking advantage of brisk walking – fitwalking – in association with pharmacological therapy and correct nutrition, is ideal for people with diabetes, with a benefit deriving from the practice independent of the patient’s age and the duration of the disease. It is an activity which, if suitably modulated, can be practiced by everyone without contraindications. The benefits that are obtained from constant sports practice allow a better quality of life for patients often associated with a reduction in the drugs used.

The associations that also develop through the walking groups represent an incredible resource for the cities at no cost. Walking together facilitates socialization and improves self-consideration and self-care. This is why the project acts as a bridge within the social network in harmony with the local administrations.

Physical exercise is certainly an effective diabetes prevention tool because it offers the possibility of reducing the onset of diabetic disease and other diseases, especially cardiovascular and cardiometabolic ones. The benefits of exercise are many. In general, it improves the quality of life, maintains adequate fitness levels, strengthens the muscular system and increases self-esteem and the sense of psychological well-being.

The project launched last year involving centers in Piedmont, Lombardy, Liguria and Emilia, expands in this second act, also involving centers in the Veneto, Lazio, Campania, Puglia and Calabria regions, paving the way for a coherent development in all Italian regions. Two phases will characterize the launch of the project: a first theoretical meeting, in which design and operational teams from the various Italian regions will confront each other bringing virtuous and reproducible experiences, and a second practical and local one, led by Maurizio Damilano, in a park citizen where you learn and train the fitwalking group which, once started, will walk alone, always with the constant supervision of the Olympic champion.