Diabetes and still symptom-free – a new study gives hope

For a long time, diabetes was considered a burden for the rest of life. But a few years ago, initial observations gave hope for a carefree life despite the diagnosis. A new study is encouraging.

Sugar not only melts on the tongue and makes many of us feel happy. “Sugar” is also colloquially a widespread disease, which is estimated to affect eight million people in Germany alone. What is meant is “diabetes mellitus” (the “honey-sweet flow”) or also “diabetes type 2”, a combination of metabolic disorders, which above all leads to an increased concentration of blood sugar, with all the destructive consequences that, in the long run, literally from connected head to toe.