Diabetes, at risk the provision of a type of insulin pens. AIFA notice

The medicine Tresiba flextouch 100 u/ml 5 pre-filled pens (aIC 042658029) is in shortage (discontinuous supplies) due to a reduced production capacity of the owner. The makes known the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa).

Tresiba, informs the European Medicines Agency (Ema), is a drug containing the active substance insulin degludec and is used for the treatment of type 1 diabetes e you type 2 in adults and children aged one year to 18 years.

The shortage could last until the end of 2023

At the moment, AIFA continues, a period of discontinuous supplies has been confirmed from 11 July to 20 August 2023. However, it is estimated that the supply of Tresiba Flextouch 100 u/ml 5 pre-filled pens (aIC 042658029), could be intermittent for the whole year 2023.

The Italian Medicines Agency underlines that the supply shortage is not related to any quality defect of the medicine or to safety problems and has already been communicated to the regulatory authority in accordance with current legislation.

What doctors should do

Healthcare professionals are advised to ensure that patients using Tresiba Flextouch 100 u/ml 5 pre-filled pens (aIC 042658029) are informed of the above and to ensure, during this waiting period, that each patient is prescribed the number of packs strictly necessary for the continuation of the therapy, in order to avoid hoarding phenomena and thus guarantee access to the therapy for all patients.

Availability updates

For any update on the status of the shortage, please refer to the List of Shortage Medicines, updated periodically and published at the following link: https://www.aifa.gov.it/farmaciattualmente-carenti.

