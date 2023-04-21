Diabetes between research and therapies: it is discussed at a conference in Olbia

Research and differentiated therapies, the diversity in the development of pathology between men and women, the personalization of treatmentsare some of the topics that will be addressed during the congress promoted by the scientific director Giancarlo Tonolodirector of the Diabetes operating unit of the ASL Gallura, in collaboration with Simdo, the Italian Society of Metabolism, Diabetes, Obesity.

Entitled «Sex/gender differences in diabetic disease… and beyond», it will take place from Friday 21 April, at 2 pm, to Saturday 22, at the Grand Hotel President in Olbia. The congress is accredited for CME purposes, Continuing medical education, for physicians, biologists, pharmacists, psychologists, and nurses. Registration is free but mandatory at the link https://bit.ly/3JG0ozC.

The intent of the two-day conference is to understand how, based on a person’s sex, symptoms, prevention, diagnosis and therapies can vary. Around sixty professionals from various disciplines will be discussing it, arriving in Olbia from all over Sardinia and Italy. Among the expected personalities the rector of the University of Sassari, Gavino Mariotti, the councilor for health of the Sardinia Region, Carlo Doria, general of the ASL Gallura, Marcello Acciaro, the medical director of the ASL Gallura, Raffaele De Fazio, the mayor of Olbia , Settimo Nizzi, the president of the Medici order and the national president of Simdo, Vincenzo Provenzano.

«For a long time – Tonolo said – clinical studies and research activities were carried out on purely male samples. This has resulted in therapies that have been less effective or ineffective for women. Diabetes, but also heart surgery, oncological pathologies and obesity often require a difference in therapies between men and women. It is a central theme, which must be brought to the attention of public opinion».

(Unioneonline/D)

