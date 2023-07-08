Diabetes, cases among the youngest are increasing: the precautions that every parent should follow

Diabetes seems to be spreading like wildfire, not only among the anta but also among the very young: what to watch out for.

The worrying spread of such a disease important and burdensome to health with long-term impairments it is a sign of incorrect functioning of the general nutritional system and incorrect lifestyles.

Despite what one might think, the predisposition to diabetes is not just a genetic issue. In some cases, in fact, there are people who develop diabetes at an early age for another type of problem, but in this case the issue is quite different and to be placed on a level that has social implications.

Diabetes: it’s booming in boys by the age of 18

Sector studies brought important data to the fore: there’s been an incidence of diabetes over the past thirty years that seems to have practically exploded. In particular, some Italian regions are affected but in any case the global estimates are not better.



The scientific study, as explained by the president of the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology, it is alarming. The diagnosis of diabetes among young people under the age of 18 is on the rise, requiring immediate parental intervention on their nutrition. An increase of 7.2% in just one year, with 9% in the two-year period, means that today there are over 100 additional cases a year in the under 18s.

Having a child with diabetes means changing your lifestyle. And, therefore, cooking fresh and genuine meals, also involving young people to communicate the importance of food choices, favoring seasonal products, avoiding added sugars and even carbonated drinks. Feeding must become a routinenot the healthy exception from time to time but the other way around.

Even the sedentary lifestyle and lack of activity of the very young has an important role. We need to live positively and this means doing it through nutrition but also through sport and in any case through play. At least 30 minutes a day they must be dedicated to sport or in any case to a walk, there is nothing that can replace this healthy lifestyle.

Today there are 15,000 under 18s who find themselves with a dependent pathology that will accompany them forever, something that could have gone differently. Parents are concerned about the responsibility of children outside the home, what they eat, what they do. Today, thanks to very small and waterproof technological supports, it is easier to monitor the situation but it is still essential inform children better e direct them towards a better lifestyle.

