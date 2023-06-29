Diabetes cases doubled worldwide – how to protect yourself

The number of diabetics worldwide is increasing drastically. In Germany, too, more than half a million adults are newly diagnosed with diabetes every year. This corresponds to around 1,600 new cases per day. The background to the new study, the situation in Germany and 11 prevention tips.

In the last 30 years, the number of diabetics worldwide has almost doubled – this applies to all countries and regions, as a global study shows. Older people over the age of 65 are particularly affected, with one in five being affected on global average. According to forecasts, the number of diabetes cases worldwide could increase from 529 million today to 1.3 billion people by 2050, as researchers report in The Lancet.

Diabetes, commonly known as sugar disease, has long since become a widespread disease. In Germany alone, around seven million people suffer from type 2 diabetes – and the trend is rising. In those affected, the regulation of blood sugar gets out of balance, initially the cells no longer react properly to the blood sugar hormone insulin, and later the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas fail.

The main risk factors for type 2 diabetes are obesity and the wrong diet, but genetic predisposition is also a factor.

The proportion of those affected has almost doubled

An international team led by Kanyin Liane Ong from the University of Washington has now determined the current number of diabetes cases in 204 countries and regions, how the number of cases has developed since 1990 and what this means for the future. As part of the Global Burden of Disease (GBD), they also examined the distribution of diabetes across different age groups and its association with 16 different risk factors.

The result: Since 1990, the proportion of people with diabetes worldwide has almost doubled. A good 30 years ago, 3.2 percent of the world‘s population was affected, but now it is 6.1 percent. A total of 529 million people worldwide are living with diabetes today. “The rate at which diabetes is increasing is not only alarming, but also a challenge for every healthcare system in the world,” says Ong. This applies in particular to the complications of diabetes.

If this trend continues, by 2050, 1.3 billion people worldwide could be suffering from diabetes. According to the team’s forecasts, the proportion of those affected will increase by 60 to 70 percent.

Cluster in Middle East and Oceania

Contrary to popular belief, diabetes rates are not highest in the rich western industrialized countries, but in North Africa, the Middle East and Oceania. While the proportion of diabetes patients in Germany is between four and six percent of the total population, 22 percent of residents on the Marshall Islands, for example, are affected. In the Gulf States of the Middle East, the average diabetes rate is 15 percent.

However: If you only look at the older population over 65 years of age, the proportion of diabetes cases is significantly higher everywhere. The global average is around 20 percent, and here in Central Europe the diabetes rate among over-65s is 19.8 percent. The numbers are significantly higher in the Middle East and Oceania: In Oceania, 43 percent of older people are affected, and in Qatar even 76 percent of people over the age of 75 have diabetes.

Main causes: obesity and unhealthy diet

Ong and her team see obesity, lack of exercise and an unhealthy diet as the main causes of this development. “Especially in low- and middle-income countries, there has been an often abrupt switch from traditional diets to industrially produced foods,” explains Ong. “This is linked to a significant increase in diseases such as type 2 diabetes.”

But socio-economic factors also play a role, as the team emphasizes: health care and education is often inadequate, especially in developing and emerging countries, and there are also social and financial inequalities that make it difficult for large parts of the population to live and stay healthy to nourish.

“Type 2 diabetes is largely preventable and, in many cases, potentially reversible if caught and treated early,” the researchers write. “Nevertheless, all the data suggest that the prevalence of diabetes is increasing worldwide – mainly due to growing obesity.” Preventing and controlling type 2 diabetes therefore remains a major challenge.

Diabetes cases in Germany

According to the German Diabetes Aid, more than half a million adults develop diabetes in Germany every year. This corresponds to around 1,600 new cases per day.

Around 11 million people are currently living with diabetes, including 8.7 million with a diagnosed type 2 diabetes and 372,000 with type 1 diabetes. The experts assume a high number of unreported cases. They estimate that an additional two million sufferers are still unaware of their condition. If the trend continues, it is expected that around 12.3 million people in Germany will have diabetes by 2040.

Diabetes – how to protect yourself

A health-conscious lifestyle can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The German Diabetes Foundation gives 11 tips for prevention.

Lose excess weight

A body mass index (BMI) of 25 or more is considered overweight, and a BMI of 30 or more is considered obese. Click here for our BMI calculator.

Get at least 30 minutes of exercise every day

Weight training and endurance sports (e.g. jogging, cycling, swimming) are considered to be particularly effective. But every step counts. It helps to take the stairs instead of the elevator, walk while talking on the phone, or cycle to work.

Eat a healthy diet

According to studies, the so-called Mediterranean diet should have a preventive effect against type 2 diabetes. Dietary fibers in particular help against disturbed sugar and fat metabolism and improve the effect of insulin in many organ systems. 15 grams of fiber per day and 1000 calories (about 30 grams) is recommended. Therefore, your diet should include plenty of vegetables and fruit as well as whole grain products. Cut back on salt and sugar. Legumes (e.g. beans, peas, lentils) also increase the dietary fiber balance.

Avoid hidden fats

It is recommended not to eat meat and sausages every day. Those who cannot do without should choose low-fat variants. The same goes for cheese. Fish (e.g. salmon, tuna, mackerel) is highly recommended for a balanced diet due to its protein and fat composition. However, the omega-3 fatty acids (PUFAs), originally considered so important for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, could not be confirmed in more recent scientific analyses.

Avoid soft drinks

Lemonade, cola and fruit juices are mountains of liquid sugar and raise blood sugar and insulin levels, which not only contributes significantly to overweight and obesity, but also promotes insulin resistance and can thus lead to diabetes.

Do you drink coffee

Coffee can have a protective effect. Four or a maximum of seven cups of coffee (also decaffeinated) a day can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 25 percent. (Caution, there are also people who cannot tolerate coffee. You should avoid coffee.)

alcohol in moderation

Alcohol consumption raises blood sugar levels, damages nerves and leads to alcohol-related fatty liver. The best thing is to avoid it altogether. A healthy amount is 10 grams for women (a small glass of white wine) and 20 grams for men (half a beer).

Stop smoking

Smoking or nicotine is an important diabetes risk factor. Quitting smoking reduces your risk of type 2 diabetes by 30 to 50 percent.

Keep blood pressure at normal levels

This reduces the risk of dangerous complications from diabetes. High blood pressure in combination with elevated blood sugar levels and a lipid metabolism disorder (high LDL cholesterol) lead to damage to the small blood vessels (kidneys, eyes, heart, nerves, brain) and the large vessels (= arteriosclerosis) in the heart, brain, legs and kidneys .

Get enough sleep

Lack of sleep and disturbed sleep have a negative effect on blood sugar levels, insulin action and insulin release. Severe sleep disorders, including the so-called sleep apnea syndrome, are closely associated with diabetes.

Avoid stress

Stress hormones cause blood sugar levels to rise. Therefore, try to reduce unnecessary sources of stress or, as far as possible, to avoid them altogether. Take enough time off. Relaxation techniques such as autogenic training, breathing exercises or yoga can also help.

Sources:

The Lancet, 2023; doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(23)01301-6

Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Robert Koch-Institut; Journal of Health Monitoring 03/2021

von Nadja Podbregar/rib

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

