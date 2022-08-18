Often, some parts of our body provide useful signals to understand the general health conditions of the organism. Knowing how to interpret them in the right way becomes, consequently, a way to understand if something is wrong. It happens, for example, with i feet, which are a valuable wake-up call for blood glucose values. Therefore, keeping the well-being of the foot under control is a very effective tool to understand if we run the risk of running into it mouse diabetes 2.

Intercept every slightest signal about this pathology it is very useful since the disease develops in a completely silent way. Thus, the subject who suffers from it realizes that he has problems only when the stage is advanced. Acting immediately, and potentially preventing, therefore becomes the key to to live better and longer. But let’s get back to the feet.

Among the consequences of diabetes is the lower blood flow in the peripheral areas, just like the foot. Hence, the difficulty of movement due to insufficient supply of nerves and tissues in the area. To avoid situations that are almost out of control (in the most serious cases, it also comes to amputation), there are several things to do Attention. If one or more of these signs is present on at least one foot, the advice is to consult a specialist.

The first symptom is the frequent sensation of tingling or pain in the feet, often accompanied by burning or numbness. Attention also to any discrepancy or in the presence of ulcers; the latter can develop under the big toe and on the forefoot. Also, better monitor any wounds: If healing is slow to complete, it could be due to a reduced blood supply.

Also skin changes – such as unusual dryness, very cracked heels, cracks between the toes – should be referred to a doctor. Similarly, i calli in places of the foot subjected to high pressure must be kept under observation.