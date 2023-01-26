Ozempic, the drug used to treat people with type 2 diabetes, is increasingly difficult to find. Here is the absurd reason for the shortage of this medicine.

Ozempic is a medicine useful for treating various pathological conditions. In particular, it is indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus in adults, in addition to a correct diet and constant physical activity. Semaglutide, which is the active ingredient in Ozempic, helps lower blood sugar.

However, it would also be very useful for rapid weight loss, considering that semaglutide not only serves to stimulate insulin production but would be able to act on the areas of the brain that regulate appetite.

Precisely for this reason, thanks to word of mouth on social networks, it is often used improperly, to lose weight quickly. This practice is not only potentially harmful to health, but is in fact limiting access to the drug to those who really need it.

Ozempic, the diabetes drug dangerously used to lose weight

Recently, one often hears about Ozempic, the anti-diabetes drug. This medicine helps to control blood sugar levels, but its active ingredient, semaglutide, also offers the possibility to lose weight quickly. Precisely this property of Ozempic has given way to a new dangerous trend in terms of weight loss.

In fact, more and more often, on social networks, such as Tik Tok, videos of very young people appear who tell of the “miraculous” effects that the drug would have in terms of rapid weight loss. An improper use of the drug which involves very serious health risks. In addition, this trend towards easy weight loss is leading especially in the United States to large shortages of this life-saving drug for those suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The actress Jameela Jamil also intervened on the matter and through an Instagram post she expressed her concern for people with diabetes who are seeing worrying shortages of this medicine due to this new wicked trend. Here is what we read in the actress’s Instagram post: “I said what I said about the potential harm of people who use diabetes drugs just to lose weight. I’m afraid for everyone in the coming years. Rich people buy this stuff without a prescription for more than $1,000. True diabetics are seeing shortages. Now it’s a mainstream craze in Hollywood.” In short, it would be appropriate to find valid and more suitable alternatives for weight loss.