A commonly used diabetes drug could be effective against dementia at least for the diabetic patient who has twice the risk of dementia per se compared to the healthy population. In fact, a study published in the journal Neurology shows that diabetics who use pioglitazone are less at risk of developing dementia, with a risk that can even be halved compared to diabetics who do not use this drug.

“Because dementia lies latent for years before diagnosis, there may be an opportunity to intervene before it progresses,” said study author Eosu Kim, of Yonsei University in Seoul. “These findings may suggest that we could use a personalized approach to prevent dementia in people with diabetes, especially if they have a history of ischemic heart disease or stroke.”

For the study, researchers looked at the Korean National Health Database of people newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes who did not have dementia. They were followed up for an average of 10 years. Of the 91,218 participants, 3,467 received pioglitazone. During the study, 8.3% of people taking pioglitazone developed dementia, compared with 10% of those not taking the drug. After accounting for other factors that could influence dementia risk, such as high blood pressure, smoking and physical activity, the researchers found that people taking pioglitazone were 16 percent less likely to develop the disease than those who did not take it.

The benefit was greatest among people with a history of ischemic heart disease or stroke, with risk reductions of 54% and 43%. The risk decreases with increasing years of use of the drug. People who took the drug for four years were 37% less likely to develop dementia than those who didn’t take it, while those who took it for one to two years were 22% less likely. People taking the drug were also less likely to have a stroke during the study.

“These findings provide valuable insight into who might benefit from the use of pioglitazone for dementia prevention,” Kim concluded.