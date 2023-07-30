Diabetes during pregnancy | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

The occurrence of diabetes in later childhood is not related to the metabolic setting during pregnancy, but is hereditary. The care and proper counseling of pregnant women with diabetes is an important task for doctors and diabetes advisors. In addition, a strict control of blood sugar levels and discipline in nutrition should not be underestimated.

The prerequisite for pregnancy in women with diabetes is optimal blood sugar control, otherwise conception can be difficult. Ideally, pregnancy should therefore be planned for diabetics, because the increased rates of malformations and miscarriages in diabetics can be almost completely avoided by controlling blood sugar levels close to the normal before conception and in early pregnancy. Children of diabetic pregnant women also develop malformations of the heart, bones or kidneys 3-4 times more frequently.

Tests are therefore necessary before pregnancy to make the risk easier to assess. Infant mortality is mainly due to diabetic fetopathy with insufficient organ maturity, deficient development and various metabolic disorders. Preventive examinations, such as an ophthalmological examination, blood count, HbA1c and examination for autonomic neuropathy, can be used to identify secondary diabetic diseases, which pose a risk to the pregnant woman and the fetus. Furthermore, the strong increase in the amount of amniotic fluid and abnormal growth of the children (fetal macrosomia) is relatively common in pregnant diabetics. Due to the strong weight gain, problems can arise during the birth, which are also stressful for the child.

The be-all and end-all of prevention and treatment is diabetes control with normal blood sugar levels. Target values ​​for capillary blood sugar in a pregnant diabetic include:

Less than 90 mg/dl before meals Less than 140 mg/dl one hour after meals Less than 120 mg/dl two hours after meals

In the first half of pregnancy, the HbA1c should be in the upper normal range, later in the lower normal range of pregnant women with healthy metabolism. This value should be checked once a month. Likewise, the need for insulin tends to be lower in the first trimester of pregnancy and only increases again from the 16th week of pregnancy, and then rises steadily up to the 36th week of pregnancy. In order to achieve an optimal blood sugar control during pregnancy, it is necessary to measure the blood sugar 4-6 times a day and to inject insulin just as often depending on the measured value. Since tablets against diabetes should not be given during pregnancy, insulin therapy or insulin pump therapy is recommended. In order to avoid risks during pregnancy, the diabetic should be trained in detail before the pregnancy occurs and brought to normal blood sugar levels through intensified insulin therapy.

It is generally recommended that ultrasound examinations and check-ups be carried out at four-week intervals, and at two-week intervals at the end of the pregnancy. In addition to monitoring the child’s growth, the amount of amniotic fluid should also be assessed regularly. One to two weeks before the due date, inpatient monitoring of the pregnancy is recommended.

