It is no news that, to reduce the risk of diabetes and improve health, it is important to eat more fruit and vegetables. But according to some scientists, even the color of the vegetables we put on the table can make a difference. Which color?

Fruit: the right color against diabetes — A study by researchers at the University of Turku in Finland states that purple and, to a lesser extent, red fruit and vegetables they seem to be more effective in helping the body fight diabetes. Foods like blueberries, strawberries, purple potatoes, radishes, purple carrots, and red cabbageThey contain pigments called anthocyanins that can help reduce the risk of blood sugar spikes. A crucial discovery given the growing spread of this disease all over the world: according to Istat, only in Italy, the prevalence of diagnosed diabetes is about 5.9% of the population (5.9% in men, 5.9% in women), equal to over 3.5 million people.

Purple fruit against diabetes: the study — Researchers have discovered that specific pigments, especially the acylated anthocyanins found in purple tubers, can help reduce the risk of diabetes, acting on energy metabolism, intestinal microbiota and inflammation. According to Kang Chen of the Food Science Unit of the University of Turku, “Purple fruits and vegetables contain many acylated anthocyanins” and “Purple potatoes, especially the Finnish variety called ‘Synkeä Sakari’, are abundant in this type of pigment “.

The probiotic properties of purple anthocyanins — Although acylation makes it more difficult for the body to absorb these compounds during digestion, purple anthocyanins have probiotic properties which help improve and maintain the health of the intestinal lining, suppress inflammation in the body, and regulate glucose and lipid metabolic pathways, all of which work together to most effectively reduce the risk of diabetes. Essentially these compounds move through the body, starting in the upper gastrointestinal tract and traveling to the intestines. Once they reach the colon, intestinal microbes break them down and metabolize them. "Studies have shown that, in addition to changing physical and chemical properties, acylation affects how anthocyanins are absorbed and metabolized," Chen explains.