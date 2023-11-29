Diabetes, glucagon spray is free again in Tuscany. Aifa had reclassified the drug

Tuscany Makes Glucagon Spray Free Again for Diabetics

Good news for diabetics at risk of severe hypoglycemia in Tuscany. The Baqsimi glucagon spray, a life-saving medicine for diabetic patients, is now once again available for free. The decision comes after the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) reclassified the drug as non-refundable, causing patients to bear the cost themselves.

Tuscany’s president, Eugenio Giani, emphasized the importance of the spray form of the drug, especially for the safety of diabetic patients. The reclassification had raised concerns about limiting access to this essential therapy, which is easy to self-administer and does not require refrigeration, making it particularly suitable for minors and patients who may find themselves in contexts where intramuscular administration is not possible.

The regional council approved a resolution to make the Baqsimi glucagon spray free for children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes, as well as for adult patients with diabetes mellitus on insulin therapy who have experienced at least one episode of severe hypoglycemia in the last year.

According to consumption data, 1,250 packs of Baqsimi glucagon spray are dispensed annually in Tuscany, and half of them are for minor diabetic patients. The decision to make the drug free again was made to avoid placing a significant financial burden on families for the health of their children.

Tuscany will provide the Baqsimi drug for free to its citizens with a specialist medical prescription, dispensing it through the hospitals’ continuity pharmacies. The move is part of the region’s commitment to ensuring a better quality of life for patients at serious risk.

“The fact that half of the patients who take the spray are minors is not irrelevant. Aifa’s choice has economic repercussions on families, which we wanted to avoid by making a choice that fully falls within a universal public health model that Tuscany interprets and protects,” stated councilor Simone Bezzini.

This move reinstates access to life-saving medication for diabetic patients in Tuscany, ensuring that they can continue to manage their condition effectively and safely.

