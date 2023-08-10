Diabetes: green light for the first cell therapy in the USA

Not just insulin. Type 1 diabetes can also be treated (in the second line) with cell therapy which was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (Fda). It is a therapy (donislecel) developed using pancreatic cells from deceased donors authorized for adults with type 1 diabetes whose repeated episodes of hypoglycemia make them unable to reach average blood glucose levels.

‘fragile’ diabetes

Also called “fragile” diabetes, this condition is ultra-rare, affecting three in 1,000 people with insulin-dependent diabetes. According to the FDA, some individuals are unaware of their hypoglycemia because in some situations they are unable to sense that their blood glucose is getting low. And this could worsen their health conditions. For these patients, the new therapy could be the ideal solution for maintaining their glucose levels. “Severe hypoglycemia is a life-threatening condition that can lead to injury resulting from loss of consciousness or seizures,” Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in an official statement.

How the therapy is given

The new therapy, which is to all intents and purposes an allogeneic transplant, works thanks to the ability that the beta cells of the pancreas have to continue producing insulin even after being infused into another organism. The new treatment works by giving infused donor islet beta cells (cells that secrete insulin) to deliver insulin into patients. The drug is given as a single infusion into the hepatic portal vein (liver). According to the FDA, the second infusion of the medicine can be given based on the patient’s response to the first dose.

Results after just one infusion

The cell therapy, developed by CellTrans Inc., underwent rigorous clinical testing before approval. Safety and efficacy were evaluated in two single-arm non-randomized studies in which a total of 30 participants with type 1 diabetes received at least one infusion and up to three infusions. Overall, 21 people did not need insulin again for at least a year. Result that in 11 cases lasted up to five years. And that in another 10 it continued further. Hence the belief that a single infusion – each of which contains pancreatic beta cells from a single donor – may be sufficient. And that subsequent treatments are only necessary in the event of an unsatisfactory response to the first treatment.

The side effects

The two studies showed that five participants did not achieve the goal of independence from synthetic hormone. As for side effects, the most common were nausea, fatigue, diarrhea, abdominal pain and anemia. The appearance of some of these has also been associated with the immunosuppressive therapy necessary to keep pancreatic cells alive in the person undergoing treatment. Therapy that had to be suspended in cases with more serious evolution: with the effect of a loss of functionality of the infused cells and of autonomy from insulin. For this reason, the Food and Drug Administration has invited CellTrans to “adopt labeling with clear information for patients about the benefits and possible risks associated with the treatment”.

