Diabetes: How this young woman found her way back after being diagnosed

by Claudia Minner 19.05.2023, 18:17



Hanna Voß was diagnosed with diabetes as a student. A shock. The illness was associated with traumatic memories for her. A story about old and new fears – with a happy ending.

Before the diagnosis changed her life, Hanna Voß considered herself “unbreakable”. She was in her early 20s, had just moved to Berlin, studied fashion design and was full of energy. But suddenly that changed – she felt tired all the time, even a few steps exhausted her, her skin got worse, she was often thirsty. At first she thought it was the stress of college. Or was it something else? “One night I woke up with a loud thought in my head: shit, I have diabetes!” she says today. She was already very familiar with the disease at the time: her sister, who was two years her senior, suffered from type 1 diabetes as a child.