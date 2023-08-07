Diabetes: how to check and manage blood sugar levels in the summer

Home

Conscious management and appropriate use of technology can improve diabetes control in the summer.

Managing diabetes in the summer presents unique challenges, with factors such as warm temperatures, changes in routine and food temptations all affecting blood sugar. Expert pediatric diabetes expert, Barbara Predieri, shares the crucial points to consider to ensure proper control this season.

High temperatures can complicate glycemic control due to increased sweating and dehydration, which can affect insulin absorption and lead to blood sugar spikes. During vacations or physical activity, irregular meals and altered sleep schedules can make it difficult to maintain blood sugar stability. Respecting the time between taking insulin and eating food is crucial.

Increasing summer physical activity, such as swimming or hiking, can lower blood sugar levels. Adapting the treatment plan to prevent hypoglycemia is important, especially during the hottest hours. Excessive consumption of sugary foods and alcoholic beverages can affect glycemic variability, requiring moderation and awareness.

When dining out, increased carbohydrate intake may require adjustments to keep blood sugar levels stable. Staying well hydrated is crucial, as water contributes to insulin effectiveness. Avoiding sugary drinks is recommended, especially for those using glucose sensors.

Changes in temperature, such as stepping into cold water or facing different climatic environments, can lead to drops in blood sugar. Holiday stress can affect glucose variability, necessitating careful monitoring.

Traveling in different time zones requires adjustments in meals and therapies. Proper handling of control devices is essential, and manually updating the time in pumps and sensors is crucial. Making sure you have sufficient supplies of medications and equipment is crucial, especially during airport security procedures.

High temperatures require a review of therapies to avoid complications. Regularly monitoring blood glucose with sensors allows for early intervention. Insulin requires proper storage to maintain its effectiveness, and the use of refrigerated accessories may help.

Technology offers valuable support in the management of summer diabetes, allowing for greater flexibility. Adhesive continuous glucose monitoring devices and insulin pumps help you stay in control. However, it is important to take precautions against premature detachment of the devices, especially during water activities.

