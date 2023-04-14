Home Health Diabetes in children: New drug could delay insulin therapy – Health
Health

Diabetes in children: New drug could delay insulin therapy – Health

by admin
Diabetes in children: New drug could delay insulin therapy – Health

The number of children with diabetes has increased dramatically. Many could be better helped if the disease were recognized earlier, says diabetologist Anette-Gabriele Ziegler. Especially since there will soon be a new drug.

Interviewed by

Christina Berndt

More and more children are diabetic. For them and their families, the diagnosis means a significant change, but above all there is a risk of complications – all the more so the later the diabetes is diagnosed. Diabetologist Anette-Gabriele Ziegler therefore advocates screening all children so that they can be treated as early as possible.

See also  Pd, today the 2023 primaries. Letta: "Proud of this community"

You may also like

Herb quiz: test your knowledge!

The 4-day work week is good for physical...

Covid, Bertolaso: “The Arturo variant identified in Italy”

expenses of Italian patients amounting to over 1,800...

Panic attack: how to recognize and overcome it

A NEW TECHNOLOGY TO SUPPORT PEDIATRIC SURGICAL ACTIVITY

Virtual reality to remove the brain tumor in...

the intervention of Dr. Trignani’s team

Prepared for vanilla flavored pudding

Variant Covid Arturo identified for the first time...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy