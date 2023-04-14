The number of children with diabetes has increased dramatically. Many could be better helped if the disease were recognized earlier, says diabetologist Anette-Gabriele Ziegler. Especially since there will soon be a new drug.

Interviewed by

Christina Berndt

More and more children are diabetic. For them and their families, the diagnosis means a significant change, but above all there is a risk of complications – all the more so the later the diabetes is diagnosed. Diabetologist Anette-Gabriele Ziegler therefore advocates screening all children so that they can be treated as early as possible.