To prevent diabetes in your little ones, it’s important to watch out for certain warning signs. Here’s what they are

In recent years, pre-diabetes in young people has grown at an alarming rate. This is why it is essential to inform yourself about the risks, and above all to learn to recognize the symptoms of this disorder.

Medical officer Robert Gabbay, who works for theAmerican Diabetes Associationevaluates this increasingly widespread situation among young people and gives a series of advice to parents and doctors so that they can recognize the symptoms and curb its development by changing bad habits. In the period of the Covid emergency, the percentages of children who developed type II diabetes were doubled. This is a situation that actually came as no surprise given that even before the pandemic, young people with diabetes had increased dramatically in the US.

The most recent studies have shown, as Gabbay explains, that having contracted Covid can lead to a greater risk of developing diabetes. According to the expert, once doctors know that a patient has contracted the Coronavirus, they should have one performed screening for diabetes, even in the case of children.

Diabetes, what are the signs to look out for

Among the warning signs that it may be diabetes, there is certainly a sharp increase in thirst, or even urination. The patient has symptoms of fatigue, hunger and blurred vision. The skin becomes discolored, and the most affected places are neck, armpits, groin. It is important that healthcare professionals also evaluate the patient’s familiarity, asking parents if they have a history of diabetes, because the risk of developing the disease increases as a result.

A fundamental aspect to combat pre-diabetes and type II diabetes is to encourage patients to do more physical activity and therefore to be less sedentary, to improve insulin sensitivity. Of course, following a healthy diet also helps. The doctor explains that with the fact that cases of pre-diabetes in young people are growing significantly, urging them to a healthy lifestyle is a good starting point to begin to reduce the risks.

Another important thing is that doctors study and update themselves on the latest discoveries on the link between Coronavirus and diabetes, in order to intervene with a screening at the first symptoms of the disease. The doctor reiterates the importance for parents to understand that by implementing certain precautions the health of their children can be improved.