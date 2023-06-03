Diabetes, is there a link with social inequalities? What the investigations say

The latest surveys seem to have found a correlation between diabetes and the social conditions of those affected by the disease.

Diabetes is a disease that affects more and more people over the years. In the last twenty years the percentage of patients with diabetes mellitus grew by 60%leading today to a diabetic patient population of well over i 5 million between official and unofficial diagnoses.

A number, as can be clearly understood, decidedly high, recorded, just think, only in Italy. If the millions of people suffering from diabetes in the world are added to these numbers, it is clear why some experts have chosen to ‘study’ this phenomenon. In fact, according to some estimates, it would seem that these kinds of numbers are being recorded even in most developed countriesmainly in the west between Europe and America, prompting experts to wonder if there wasn’t one correlation between the two.

Here, but what was discovered? Let’s find out together: the answer will be mostly baffling.

Diabetes mellitus: according to scientific literature, these two factors are to blame

The numbers of people suffering from diabetes mellitus immediately alerted experts, prompting them to do appropriate research. Is there a link between this pathology and social inequalities? Apparently, it would seem so.

Indeed, from the data collected in recent years it has been shown that theexcessive urbanization may be closely related to diabetes. Those who live in urban areas, in fact, drive one more sedentary lifestyle. According to estimates by the International Diabetes Federation and the WHO, by 2025, 65% of people with diabetes will live in cities. A percentage that will grow to 75% by 2040, without taking into account that at the same time we expect yet another surge in the diagnosis of the disease. Especially women seem to be the most fragile subjects and easily affected by diabetes.

The scientific literature also reports another interesting fact. It would not be only the city and sedentary lifestyle to predispose people to diabetes, but also the prolonged exposure to smog, which causes a mild but constant inflammation in the body. Education also contributes negatively to the increase in diabetes cases. People with little education are 60% more likely to become diabetica fact probably also due to the prospect of little economic possibility and therefore less access to treatments and an adequately healthy lifestyle.

The type of Type 2 diabetes mellitus is the most common, or that which occurs only during adulthood or advanced age; whether it is type 1 or 2 diabetes, in both cases these are chronic diseases that are not transmissible, but potentially hereditary. A glimmer of hope against the sneaky millennium disease appears to be a new drug just approved by the Food and Drug Administration and under review at the EMA, which could be given to relatives of those with type 1 diabetes who are at risk of developing the disease .