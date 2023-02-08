Home Health Diabetes: less than 1 in 4 patients know which are the right foods to manage the disease well
Less than one in four diabetic patients (24%) are aware of the fundamentals of nutrition for the control of their disease, while almost one in three patients (30%) is not really interested in their therapy and in the correct management of the disease: these are some of the data that emerged from a survey conducted as part of the FooDia-Net project: improving food literacy and l engagement of patients with diabetes, promoted and financed by the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CCM) of the Ministry of Health. The survey shows how an intervention to consolidate knowledge on diabetes and nutrition and psychological counselling aimed at promoting active involvement (engagement) helps patients improve adherence to care.

