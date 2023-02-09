These are the results of a survey by the Research Center of the Catholic University, Cremona campus, conducted as part of the “FooDia-Net” project created by a consortium of 5 Regions and financed by the Ccm of the Ministry of Health. Thanks to a consolidation of knowledge on diabetes and nutrition and psychological counseling, it is possible to improve adherence to treatment

Less than one in four diabetic patients (24%) is aware of the fundamentals of nutrition for the control of their disease, while almost one in three patients (30%) is not really interested in their therapy and in the correct management of the disease .

These are some of the data that emerged from a survey conducted within the project “FooDia-Net: improve food literacy and engagement of patients with diabetes”, sponsored and funded by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCM) of the Ministry of Health. The survey demonstrated how an intervention to consolidate knowledge on diabetes and nutrition and psychological counseling aimed at promoting active involvement (engagement) helps patients improve adherence to care.

The project developed a technological platform for nutrition education and the active involvement of people with diabetes, and was implemented by a consortium of 5 Italian Regions (Puglia, Marche, Lazio, Tuscany and Lombardy) and by the EngageMinds HUB, the Research Center of the Catholic University, Cremona campus directed by Professor Guendalina Graffigna “Basically – explains Graffigna – FooDia-Net has conveyed personalized training aimed at increasing levels of food literacy and patient engagement”. The results of the project were studied in depth at a recent conference organized by the DG Welfare of the Lombardy Region, held in the auditorium of the Catholic University, Cremona campus, with a view to further developing its application in Lombardy.

The investigation. A survey involving 241 patients was conducted as part of FooDia-Neet, most of them belonging to two age groups (41-60 and 61-80+) of both sexes. Of these, only 66% have a level of health literacy related to diabetes and its management, while 9% have seriously insufficient knowledge and the remaining 25% are barely sufficient.

Furthermore, 30% of the sample is poorly involved (disengaged) in the management of therapy and lifestyle. Finally, the patients in the survey were subjected to a test on the main food knowledge in relation to diabetes. 19% answered less than half of the questions correctly and only 23% answered almost all the questions correctly.

“These estimates are particularly worrying – explains a note – if we think that, as the level of knowledge on the disease and on diet suitable for glycemic control decreases, the lack of interest in the correct management of diabetes grows and adherence to treatment decreases. essential to avoid the typical complications of this chronic pathology”.

Type 2 diabetes mellitus (Dm).it represents one of the most widespread chronic pathologies in the world and it is expected that people affected by this pathology will reach globally by 2030 to exceed 400 million. Often the patient appears to be unaware and poorly equipped with skills and knowledge useful for supporting an adequate lifestyle and correct nutrition aimed at preventing the aggravation of the pathology. Consequently, it appears essential to promote educational prevention initiatives aimed at patients diagnosed with type 2 DM.

The FooDia-Net protocol it was tested thanks to the creation of a digital platform which made it possible to evaluate the levels of food literacy and patient engagement through a pre- and post-performance self-assessment questionnaire of the proposed educational exercises.

166 patients were initially involved to whom exercises and documents aimed at promoting knowledge and good prevention practices were proposed. The project was carried out thanks to the work of a consortium of Uo located in 5 Regions: Lombardy, Ats of Brianza e Asst Lecco; Lazio, UOC Diabetology and dietetics Asl 1 Roma; Tuscany, Ars Toscana; Marche, Inrca Irccs; Apulia Region Uoc Diabetology Aou Polyclinic of Bari e AReSS Pugliaproject leader.

“The project – explains Professor Graffigna – therefore envisaged the implementation of an online platform for nutrition education and support for patient engagement, associated with the activation and cascade training of a network of various professional and “laymen” dedicated to the prevention of type 2 DM and its complications (ie diabetologist, general practitioner, psychologist, pharmacist, podiatrist, pulmonologist, ophthalmologist, neurologist, case manager, family or hospital pediatrician, cardiologist, nephrologist, nurse , dietician, health assistant, teachers, citizens/patients/family associations).

“Another valuable element of the project – adds the doctor Elisabetta Grapps, Medical Director of AReSS Puglia -, was to outline and experiment, through the FooDia-Net protocol, an operating model of task shifting applied to therapeutic education and patient motivational counseling. In the Italian context, this type of task shifting can represent a system innovation that goes in the direction of efficacy and sustainability as well as the active involvement of patients”.

Initial results from FooDia-Net show significant improvement in food literacy levels; moreover, from the point of view of engagement there were signs of improvement. “In particular – explains Professor Graffigna – 50% of patients saw improvements in literacy levels and 24% improvements in engagement levels. Over the next three years, the Lombardy Region will work on a further implementation of the platform for the benefit of promoting a better involvement of patients and Lombard citizens in prevention and healthy lifestyles”.

“The challenges identified by the FooDia-Net project will also be fundamental points in the training of future psychologists of the International Master’s Degree in Consumer Behavior: Psychology Applied to Food, Health and Environment in the project for the 2023-24 academic year at the Cattolica headquarters in Cremona ”, Professor Graffigna anticipated.

“FooDia-Net – concluded the professor – offers a snapshot of the patient with diabetes in Italy, suggesting that much still needs to be done to increase patients’ knowledge of the disease and therefore the ability to manage it and avoid its complications”.

