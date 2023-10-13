Diabetes mellitus: Recognize and treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) as a possible cause or consequence / Increasing diabetes prevalence increases the need for patient education regarding digestive problems

Eschborn – Across Germany, one in 10 adults is diagnosed with type 2 diabetes mellitus, according to data on diabetes prevalence from the WIdO Health Atlas 20231. If one takes into account that around 70% of all diabetics complain of gastrointestinal problems2, the number of patients is also increasing , which provides adequate treatment of co-diseases such as: B. exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI). This represents an increasing challenge in general practice, as those affected with diabetes mellitus are mainly informed, advised and treated there3. Maldigestion as a result of inadequately treated EPI, which occurs in approximately one in three type 2 diabetics, not only leads to abdominal complaints but also to disorders of glucose metabolism4. Despite these complications and the high coincidence of endocrine and exocrine loss of function, EPI has so far been a neglected component of training and information materials for diabetics. The patient training course “Digestive enzyme deficiency in the pancreas in diabetes mellitus” developed by Repha GmbH Biological Medicines fills this gap and can be used by medical professionals as a supplement to diabetes training. In addition to the causes, warning signals and consequences of EPI, those affected can be taught how patients with diabetes-related gastroparesis, dumping or severe bicarbonate deficiency benefit from acid-stable digestive enzymes from rice mushrooms (rizoenzymes in NORTASE®) with a pH spectrum of action of 3-95-7. The service offering for medical practices is provided by a tear-off pad with information sheets on symptom recognition and EPI treatment take-home-message rounded off for patients. The diabetes education package can be ordered free of charge by therapists from Repha.

Diabetes and EPI often in combination

Gastrointestinal problems are common consequences of diabetes: In addition to metformin side effects and diabetic polyneuropathies, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency is the cause of persistent postprandial diarrhea, steatorrhea, meteorism in 51% of type 1 diabetics and in 32% of type 2 sufferers Belt-shaped upper abdominal discomfort8. But recurring digestive problems can also be the cause of diabetes. Digestive enzymes in the pancreas play a central role in activating the incretin hormone GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide), which stimulates insulin release from the beta cells of the pancreas. Therefore, EPI can lead to inadequate insulin secretion, which can result in type 3c diabetes mellitus10.

EPI treatment improves diabetes prognosis

Regardless of whether it is a cause or a consequence: a coexisting EPI must be taken into account in diabetics and, for example, B. can be clarified using fecal pancreatic elastase 1. If confirmed by a laboratory test, enzyme substitution helps to compensate for the pancreatic digestive enzyme deficiency and thus demonstrably improves the prognosis of EPI patients, avoids complications, stabilizes body weight and increases the overall quality of life. Pancreatic enzyme replacement also increases the release of GIP and GLP 1 (glucagon-like peptide), promotes insulin secretion10,11 and counteracts blood sugar fluctuations.

Patient education provides information about effective EPI treatment

As with dealing with hypo- or hyperglycemia, caring for diabetic foot syndrome, or making proper food choices, coexisting EPI requires detailed information from those affected to understand the need for enzyme replacement therapy at all meals and thus increase adherence to therapy. The Patient training “Digestive enzyme deficiency in the pancreas in diabetes mellitus” In addition to questions about causes and consequences, it shows, in layman’s terms, the reasons why enzyme replacement preparations can have an inadequate effect. Pitfalls for diabetics include diabetic gastroparesis and sudden emptying of the stomach – both diabetes complications that are associated with an acidic digestive environment. Due to the broad pH spectrum of action (pH 3-9), vegetarian rhizoenzymes are also effective in acidic environments5,6 and can develop their digestive power in the stomach. With the patient training designed by Repha GmbH Biological Medicines, such complex issues are explained in a layman’s terms, which means that initial patient information can also be provided by medical staff. The service offering for specialist groups is provided by a tear-off block supplemented with a patient information sheet on typical EPI symptoms and information on treatment. Therapists can request both from Repha free of charge.

Background knowledge for the editorial team about rhizoenzymes in NORTASE®:

Due to the broad pH spectrum of action, combined with the effectiveness in the stomach and duodenum as well as the good mixing of the fine enzyme powder with the chyme, rizoenzymes are very effective and can be used in low doses (7,000 FIP units of rizolipase per capsule in the medicine NORTASE®). The symptom-oriented dosage for main meals and fatty snacks as well as for drinks containing milk and cream is taken capsule by capsule and does not have to be calculated according to the fat content of the food. This simple and uncomplicated dosage as well as the unnecessary neutralization with PPI or bicarbonate is particularly beneficial for polypharyngeal diabetes patients. Further information on dosage as well as service materials such as enzyme diaries, patient and specialist brochures can be found on the website www.nortase.de.

Manufacturer: Repha GmbH Biological medicines.

Phone 0511 / 7 86 10 – 0

Mandatory text

NORTASE®

Application areas: Disturbances of exocrine pancreatic function associated with maldigestion. Composition: 1 hard capsule contains: Rizolipase (lipase from Rhizopus oryzae) corresponding to 7,000 FIP-U., Protease from Aspergillus oryzae at least 54 FIP-U., Amylase from Aspergillus oryzae at least 700 FIP-U.. Other ingredients: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose (HPMC), lactose monohydrate, magnesium stearate, dyes: titanium dioxide E 171, iron (III) oxide E 172. Contains lactose. Contraindications: Acute pancreatitis, acute attack of chronic pancreatitis, known hypersensitivity to mold (mold allergy) or any of the other ingredients. Side effects: Rare: non-specific side effects such as diarrhea, nausea, constipation and upper abdominal discomfort as well as allergic respiratory and skin reactions after occupational sensitization with mold enzymes. Pharmaceutic entrepreneur: Repha GmbH Biological Medicines, Alt-Godshorn 87, 30855 Langenhagen. As of 03/21.

