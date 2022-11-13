Almost four million people resident in Italy are living with diabetes. It is one of the most important public health problems worldwide but is still underestimated. Not everyone knows that there are many complications associated with diabetes and little is known about one of them, chronic kidney disease. And not all patients undergo tests would allow early identification of both the subjects most at risk of developing this complication and the onset of the disease early. In our country alone, there are about one million men and women who ignore this health condition which, if not treated properly, can lead to serious consequences. These are some of the main problems that diabetics have to face in our country. Since 2002, the Association Diabete Italia has been representing the sick and their and their caregivers. Also this year, with a series of initiatives, it promotes the World Diabetes Day, which is celebrated on November 14, throughout the peninsula.

The agenda

Several meetings are organized, including three entitled “Access to care, access to emotions”. “There are news on the horizon regarding patient management – says Stefano Nervo, President of Diabete Italia Onlus -. Note 100 of the Italian Medicines Agency has updated the prescription and reimbursement criteria of some drugs by the national health service. In our opinion, there is a need for better integration between the assistance provided by hospital specialists and that which must be guaranteed by local medicine. The recent AIFA decision falls within this perspective and rightly wants to give greater weight to general practitioners. We remind you that investments are foreseen in the PNRR to improve the system of territorial care and make it more efficient in combating chronic diseases ”.

The treatments that save the heart

The diabetic patient is a complex patient because he can suffer from many other associated pathologies. We have little knowledge of some and this is the case with chronic kidney disease. “It is estimated that around one in three diabetics worldwide develop kidney problems and those affected by kidney disease run a higher risk of metabolic and cardiovascular complications – explains Massimo Morosetti, president of the Italian Kidney Foundation (FIR) -. Diabetes is a condition that damages the kidney microcirculation and can also damage nerve conduction. All this causes difficulty in emptying the bladder which in turn causes infections in the “filters” of our body. On average, after ten years, from the onset of diabetes, kidney disorders also appear ranging from the simple loss of protein in the urine, up to severe kidney failure that forces the patient to dialysis. Today we have very effective diabetes treatment tools available that are also able to safeguard the kidneys and heart. The new drugs have been shown to slow the progression of kidney disease and, more generally, to protect against cardiorenal syndrome which is a pathological condition that includes heart failure (fatigued heart) and chronic kidney disease (diabetic or non-diabetic) “.

Ensure access to therapies

“Urgent initiatives must be implemented to sensitize patients to the numerous complications linked to the disease – continues Stefano Nervo -. As an Association we want to take the opportunity offered by the World Day to encourage above all adherence to screening programs. Through some tests it is possible to identify patients who may develop further complications including kidney diseases. The latter often indicate the poor efficacy of an anti-diabetic treatment. However, the possibility of accessing screening must be guaranteed to all patients, while at present the adhesion is at a low 20%. We will organize open days in some health facilities of the Peninsula during which the sick will be able to carry out some tests for free ”.