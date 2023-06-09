Diabetes Remedy for Long Covid | News.at

This is the result of a US study that was published in the “Lancet Infectious Diseases” on Friday. The vermifuge ivermectin or the antidepressant fluvoxamine, on the other hand, had no effect.
Good compatibility
As of December 2020, the scientists at the Medical University of the US state of Minnesota included a total of 1,126 Covid-19 patients in their study. In long-term observation (up to 300 days), taking metformin for two weeks showed a clear effect on the frequency of occurrence of long covid. The drug, which must be taken no later than three days after the corona diagnosis, is well tolerated.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.